A gorgeous green home for an eco-conscious family

The plot of land was purchased by the clients in 1958, and the property included a small vacation home that allowed the client's parents to spend summers on the Cape. The intention behind the property was to tread lightly, conserving resources and making a small ecological impact on the surrounding area. When the home became a more popular hub for family gatherings, the clients decided to build a new structure that would offer the potential of year-round living, while still incorporating the family's love for travel, art, nature, and creativity.

The exterior of the structure displays a strong focus on the environment, with natural wood cladding on the sides and solar panels on the roof (which provide 30% of the home's energy). The construction of the home features specialized hurricane-resistant structural reinforcement and windows for coastal storm conditions. The exterior shells is a combination of fiber cement and cedar siding – both durable materials with low-maintenance properties. Bright orange and red colours emit a high-energy vibe that reflects the dynamic family trips and gatherings that revolve around this home.