This poolside retreat will wash away your winter blues

Landscape architect Paul Marie features a stunning new addition to a backyard in Wiesbaden, Germany: an airy, luxurious pool house that offers a miniature home away from home. Considering the town's history as a spa town, this romantic addition to the backyard is highly fitting!

This clever building not only functions as a practical place for a picnic and a post-swim shower, but also as an elegant and peaceful retreat complete with a friendly fireplace. Taking advantage of the privacy provided by the dense vegetation that hugs the backyard, this pool house enjoys an open design with plenty of welcoming windows to connect the interior with the outdoors – while the poolside structure can be entirely closed off, transparent walls give this little retreat a free and breezy atmosphere year-round.