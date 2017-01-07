The wide open eco-friendly home

Built on a 5,300 square plot of land, this house in Waiblingen in Germany is a very contemporary affair which opens up to the outdoors through multiple terraces and gardens. It was constructed by demolishing the original prefabricated home, and comprises of three floors done up in white and simple lines. The living, dining, kitchen as well as the children’s room and guest room are on the ground floor of the residence, though properly separated from each other. On the first floor you will find the master bedroom, attached bathroom and study. Most rooms offer stunning views of nature and stay flooded with natural light, owing to numerous glass windows and large terraces. The abode is amply insulated with under-floor heating and a solar power system. Read on to learn more about this home designed by the architects at Bohnarchitektur.
The challenge of building on property was it's rather public location – three sides face public roads . In order to achieve a certain degree of privacy, the building was lifted as far as possible from the ground and pushed to the northern property boundary. There is also a terrace on the upper floor and the inner courtyard, which can not be seen.
The aim of the design was to create a light-flooded classic residential building. This is achieved by glazing of the south side of the house and the inner courtyard.
Though simply rendered in white and shades of grey, the entrance facade of the house is elegant and welcoming. The main door and garage door are neat and modern, while concrete planters holding lush vegetation add freshness and colour.
Built solidly from reinforced concrete and lime-sand brickwork, the house is simple yet sophisticated with long banks of triple-glazed windows to conserve indoor heat. The windows are set in wood aluminium frames and feature electrically-controlled blinds for a trendy look.
Large and open terraces on the first and second floor add an expansive and fashionable look to the residence. Note how the terrace on the first floor is rendered in warm wood and is a perfect space for enjoying cosy chats and breathing in fresh air. The wooden terrace is also adjacent to a garden which faces the street and is apt for kids to frolic around.
The kitchen garden on the ground floor is at a lower level than the wooden terrace and its adjoining garden. Sleek concrete steps lead you to this space, while a high concrete wall ensures privacy to the inhabitants when they are out relaxing in the kitchen garden while taking a break from the cooking.
This wood and white staircase is a simple and stylish affair offering warmth to the smooth white walls of the interiors. Elegant wall lights brighten up this space in the evenings, while large glass doors take you to a courtyard not visible from outside.
Rendered in white, the modern kitchen gets its dose of glamour from the shiny steel appliances, crockery and cutlery. Wall-mounted racks keep clutter at bay, while the long window ledge has been used nicely to hold some essentials and indoor greens.
Hope you enjoyed exploring this contemporary, cosy, open and functional home.