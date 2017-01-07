The wide open eco-friendly home

The challenge of building on property was it's rather public location – three sides face public roads . In order to achieve a certain degree of privacy, the building was lifted as far as possible from the ground and pushed to the northern property boundary. There is also a terrace on the upper floor and the inner courtyard, which can not be seen.

The aim of the design was to create a light-flooded classic residential building. This is achieved by glazing of the south side of the house and the inner courtyard.