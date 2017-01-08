A sleek and bold home with bright interiors

In Goirle, a municipality in Netherlands, we came across this sleek and unique house built on an elongated piece of plot. Though bold and black on the outside, the interiors are mostly white and stylishly minimal. Lavish amounts of glazing ensure that almost all rooms receive tons of sunlight throughout the day, and stay bright and cheerful. Sleek and practical designs and modern furniture add to the attraction of this contemporary residence. Credit for all this goes to the architects at Architectenbureau JMW.
Bold, black and textured walls help this house to stand out from its neighbours. Simple but elegant lines define the structure, while large and sliding glass windows open up the home to the outdoors. The sun enters the abode effortlessly, offering warmth and coziness.
The neatly paved driveway leads to a simple and modern garage with elegant grey doors. Nicely-maintained hedges flank the driveway for a refreshing look and vibrancy.
From this vantage point, you can clearly see how the common areas like living and dining open up to the landscaped gardens through large glass doors on either side. When the doors are left open, the interiors enjoy ample ventilation and energy flows freely in all directions as well. The use of glass makes the different functional areas appear spacious and airy too. The floor-length drapes can be drawn when privacy is required.
Note how the dining area is separated from the living space with the help of a partial wall which doesn’t hamper the easy connectivity between the two zones. This way, socialisation becomes easy, and sunlight fills every nook and cranny effortlessly.
Equipped with smooth and glossy surfaces and neat storage units, the white and grey kitchen is an open and functional affair. The large island features storage drawers too, while the tall cabinets at the far end house the ovens stylishly. There is ample space to move around, and glass doors on the left bring in oodles of natural light.
The pale grey concrete of this staircase subtly contrasts the smooth white walls, while the sleek railing offers support. The overall look is very contemporary and minimal.
So you see how a house can make an unusual and bold statement on the outside and still remain bright and cosy on the inside.