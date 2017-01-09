This gloomy home gets a bold beautiful makeover

This 65sqm apartment was once a dull, gloomy and cramped place which offered no incentive to enjoy modern life. But thanks to the interior architects at Auno50 Interiorismo and a budget of $29,540, this home was given a stylish and modern makeover. Unnecessary interior walls were pulled down and beautiful colours were introduced for a charming appeal. Trendy furniture, sleek and simple designs and minimalist decor make this apartment a must see now. Get ready to admire interesting textures and practical features as well.
The entryway was narrow, claustrophobic and dull before. White walls and old-fashioned doors made this an unwelcoming space.
Reddish-brown stone tiles now clad the wall on the left for an earthy and vibrant look in the entryway. The smooth and glossy black wall on the right is shared with the open kitchen, and it adds personality to the home. Recessed lighting fills the entrance with a soothing glow.
Lack of openness, dearth of sufficient light and old-fashioned tiles made the kitchen a depressing space.
Smooth and glossy white surfaces now rule the open kitchen for a bright and spotless look. A dash of black adds boldness here, while appliances help in breaking the monotony of white. Bright lights add to the cheerful ambiance.
The kitchen is lined with smooth and simple cabinets for easy organisation, while it overlooks the living and dining, so that the chef can socialise with the guests. A bold black doorway also connects it with the entryway and ensures that the kitchen doesn’t feel cooped up.
Dated flooring and presence of interior walls made the living area dark and unwelcoming.
Unnecessary interior walls were pulled down to integrate the living with the dining and kitchen. You can see how this structural change has opened up the home and makes it look spacious.
Now the living room couch is positioned right in front of the trendy dining space furniture in white, and this allows everyone to interact freely in a cosy setting. A floor to ceiling shelf in the dining space offers ample space for organising books without wasting floor area. The kitchen gets a bit of privacy with the help of the breakfast counter.
The passage between the kitchen and dining takes you to the bathrooms and bedrooms in this apartment. It is easily accessible yet delicately screened from the common areas.
Minimalistic decor, sleek furniture and bright white walls make this bedroom a sight for sore eyes. The purple cushions and printed throw add colour to the space, while the light-hued wooden flooring offers warmth.
Here’s another makeover story that might inspire you - A dusty old home gets back its charm.