A country home that's magically modern

Gorgeously and well-kept green grass makes the backyard a haven for outdoor pleasures like picnics, barbeques, open air dining. A long bank of glass doors create a fabulous visual connection between the indoors and outdoors, while the long pool features beautiful water plants at one end for aesthetic appeal.

Hope you derived a lot of inspiration from this contemporary home which believes in openness and love for nature. Check out another tour for more ideas - A simply awesome apartment with decor ideas you'll love.