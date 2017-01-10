Your browser is out-of-date.

5 dingy bathrooms get perfectly polished

Justwords Justwords
Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern bathroom
Bathrooms need to be renovated or remodelled from time to time, not just because they start looking dated, but also because they seem impractical or uncomfortable at times. For instance, you might need to install new pipes or sanitary wares for a modern look, or change the old-fashioned tiles with heavy patterns once in a while. Often, the colour of the walls or the shelves and cabinets in the bathroom begin to look shabby and dull. A makeover is called for in such cases as well. So here we present 5 terrible bathrooms which were revamped with taste and forethought to become smart and trendy spaces for rejuvenation. Take a look!

1. Before and after: From ancient to modern

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern bathroom
The unnecessary arch above the tub and chunky sanitary fixtures made this bathroom look old-fashioned and uncomfortable before. The colours were loud and shocking too. But now, sleek fixtures smooth and minimal designs and light colours make this space soothing, refreshing, big and bright.

2. Before: Cluttered and cramped

Before Isolution Interiors Modern bathroom
Old-fashioned sanitary wares, bulky fixtures and shocking red accents made for a scary sight in this bathroom. The wall tiles needed an urgent replacement.

After: Stylish and trendy

After Isolution Interiors Modern bathroom
Isolution Interiors

After

Modish sanitary wares including a rectangular sink, a dark and smooth cabinet, warm wooden flooring and neat white tiles on the walls make this bathroom a very stylish space now. The ledge under the window holds a Buddha statue and flowers for an artistic touch. Credit for this bathroom goes to the interior designers and decorators at Isolution Interiors.

3. Before: Drab tiles

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
The tiles with their busy black and white patterns almost gave a headache in this outdated bathroom. The dull WC and pedestal sink didn’t help either.

After: Vibrant and sleek

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alma Braguesa Furniture

A sleek shower with glass doors has now replaced the cumbersome tub and bright purple tiles now add spice to the bathroom. The sink unit and WC have been replaced with more stylish versions as well.

4. Before and after: From mundane to sophisticated

Reforma de baño, AtelierBas. Arquitectura y Construcción AtelierBas. Arquitectura y Construcción Modern bathroom
Blue sanitary fixtures and a dull tub plus shower made the old bathroom utterly unappealing and uninviting. But now, rich brown tiles on the floor and trendy glass doors for the shower make the bathroom cosy and charming. The modern sink and WC add to the attraction here.

5. Before: Lifeless and gloomy

remodelacion toilette, Remodelaciones SF Remodelaciones SF
This bathroom utterly lacked any aesthetic touch before. The fixtures were basic, functional but very drab. The exposed pipes and lack of decorative elements made this a sad space indeed.

After: Simple yet elegant

remodelacion toilette, Remodelaciones SF Remodelaciones SF
Creamy-hued tiles now reach halfway up the wall to add visual depth and class to the bathroom. A fashionable sink has been mounted on top of a stylish wooden vanity and the faucets are now wall-mounted for a trendy look. The mirror framed in dark wood looks chic too.

Here is another makeover story to inspire you further - This reno delivers much-needed charm to an dull home.

7 beautiful white-on-wood home decor ideas
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

