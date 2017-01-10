5 dingy bathrooms get perfectly polished

Bathrooms need to be renovated or remodelled from time to time, not just because they start looking dated, but also because they seem impractical or uncomfortable at times. For instance, you might need to install new pipes or sanitary wares for a modern look, or change the old-fashioned tiles with heavy patterns once in a while. Often, the colour of the walls or the shelves and cabinets in the bathroom begin to look shabby and dull. A makeover is called for in such cases as well. So here we present 5 terrible bathrooms which were revamped with taste and forethought to become smart and trendy spaces for rejuvenation. Take a look!
The unnecessary arch above the tub and chunky sanitary fixtures made this bathroom look old-fashioned and uncomfortable before. The colours were loud and shocking too. But now, sleek fixtures smooth and minimal designs and light colours make this space soothing, refreshing, big and bright.
Old-fashioned sanitary wares, bulky fixtures and shocking red accents made for a scary sight in this bathroom. The wall tiles needed an urgent replacement.
Modish sanitary wares including a rectangular sink, a dark and smooth cabinet, warm wooden flooring and neat white tiles on the walls make this bathroom a very stylish space now. The ledge under the window holds a Buddha statue and flowers for an artistic touch. Credit for this bathroom goes to the interior designers and decorators at Isolution Interiors.
The tiles with their busy black and white patterns almost gave a headache in this outdated bathroom. The dull WC and pedestal sink didn’t help either.
A sleek shower with glass doors has now replaced the cumbersome tub and bright purple tiles now add spice to the bathroom. The sink unit and WC have been replaced with more stylish versions as well.
Blue sanitary fixtures and a dull tub plus shower made the old bathroom utterly unappealing and uninviting. But now, rich brown tiles on the floor and trendy glass doors for the shower make the bathroom cosy and charming. The modern sink and WC add to the attraction here.
This bathroom utterly lacked any aesthetic touch before. The fixtures were basic, functional but very drab. The exposed pipes and lack of decorative elements made this a sad space indeed.
Creamy-hued tiles now reach halfway up the wall to add visual depth and class to the bathroom. A fashionable sink has been mounted on top of a stylish wooden vanity and the faucets are now wall-mounted for a trendy look. The mirror framed in dark wood looks chic too.
