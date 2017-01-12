Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 DIY projects you can try in your home today

Leigh Leigh
Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Living room
Loading admin actions …

It's that time of the year when we are ready for a fresh start, including a new look and feel for our homes. Whether it's the bedroom, living room or kitchen that needs a savvy and refreshing touch, there are all sorts of little changes that you can make to really enhance the design of your home.

In fact, today at homify, we have put together 23 DIY projects that you should try in your home today. These are all little things you can do yourself, which will leave rooms in your home looking like a professional designer has come on board!

Have a look through these savvy tips and tricks that can also be done on a shoestring, suiting the needs of any South African family. Your home will look modern and gorgeous in a matter of seconds.

Let's take a look!

1. Give your entrance storage for a neat and sophisticated design

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

2. Add plants to your entrance for a more welcoming and warm look and feel

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

3. Keep your study area neat and tidy by optimising storage – the area will look brand new!

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk The Wooden Furniture Store Study/officeDesks Wood Wood effect Walnut Computer Desk,Twin Pedestal Desk,Walnut Computer Desk
The Wooden Furniture Store

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk

The Wooden Furniture Store
The Wooden Furniture Store
The Wooden Furniture Store

4. Combine function with design by using lampshades to introduce savvy style to a space

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,painted kitchen,kitchen
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

5. Replace taps and fittings

Tap William Gaze Ltd BathroomSinks
William Gaze Ltd

Tap

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

6. Enhance your facade by improving your front garden

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Also have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Give the walls a fresh coat of paint

Living room 1st Option Representation Living roomFireplaces & accessories Living room,fireplace,wooden floors
1st Option Representation

Living room

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

8. Use wallpaper to bring character and charm to a room

Daydream Wallpaper - Blue Monument Interiors Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Blue
Monument Interiors

Daydream Wallpaper – Blue

Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors

9. Replace the handles in your kitchen and bathroom for a modern look and feel

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

10. Hang up a piece of artwork that speaks to who you are

Living Room Shelves, buss buss Living roomShelves
buss

Living Room Shelves

buss
buss
buss

11. Or use picture frames to bring personality to a space

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Ria Rich Creative

Wall Art

Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative

12. Lower your carbon footprint by opting for energy-saving light bulbs

Lİghting Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lİghting

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

13. Add stone cladding to a space, introducing different textures and tones

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Living room
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

14. Replace your fireplace with a trendy, retro piece

Hollyhock cottage lounge Rooms with a View Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Rooms with a View

Hollyhock cottage lounge

Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

15. Use a medicine cabinet to neatly store away your personal products leaving your bathroom neat and minimalist

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford Raycross Interiors Modern bathroom Grey bathroom design,installation,mosaic tiles,walk-in shower,free-standing bath,mirror cabinet
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

16. Allow natural light and fresh air to flow through the interiors

Interior of a bespoke wooden garden room in Bedfordshire Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory
Westbury Garden Rooms

Interior of a bespoke wooden garden room in Bedfordshire

Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms

17. Use lamps, lanterns and candles to add ambiance to a space

Light Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti light bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Light Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

18. A carpet runner can change the whole look and feel of your stairs

Victorian renovation - Stairs with patterned runner My-Studio Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass Grey stair runner,loft conversion,glass staircase
My-Studio Ltd

Victorian renovation – Stairs with patterned runner

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

19. Modernise your bathroom with a new shower head

Calbourne Road, SW12, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

Calbourne Road, SW12

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

20. A fresh vase of flowers can make all of the difference

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback Style Within Kitchen White purple splashback,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,shaker kitchen,kitchen extension,cream kitchen,engineered oak floor,L kitchen
Style Within

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

21. Use glass cupboard doors to keep the china on display

Tradition with stripey glass splashback Intoto Kitchens Salisbury Kitchen
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

Tradition with stripey glass splashback

Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury
Intoto Kitchens Salisbury

22. Update your kitchen appliances for a savvy and convenient cooking area

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area)

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

23. Replace the floors and you'll transform a room

Bloom Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Bloom

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

Also have a look at these: 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden.

A marvellous minimalist home for the modern family

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks