This Canadian reno creates a getaway home for generations

Taking advantage of our country's beautiful natural areas is a highlight for many Canadians. Being able to enjoy the great outdoors in all four seasons is valuable when a portion of our year involves cold weather and snow. After a day outside, the great indoors are equally important, no matter what time of year,

For the winter-loving family that owns this chalet at Devil's Glen Ski Resort, a getaway where everyone can gather year round was important. The chalet has been in the family many years. In fact, the original building was constructed by the current owner's father.

When it came time to update and expand the chalet, the family and their architects, BLDG Workshop Inc. based in Toronto, wanted to be true to the original structure and the unique mountainside site.

The result of the renovation is a modern structure that blends old and new and has plenty of space for current and future generations.