This home goes from musty to must-have!

Today, we are going to explore how Berlin-based design professionals Stilschmiede have taken an old, unsightly, narrow and dark home and completely transformed it.

You won't believe how this musty and outdated home became a brighter, friendlier space that is far more functional and comfortable.

They maintained the foundation of the home, but renovated every other aspect. The result is an incredible and dramatic change that will leave you itching to make changes to your own home!