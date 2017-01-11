Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This modern house in a wine valley is simply stunning

Justwords Justwords
Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The Uco Valley in Argentina is well-known for its vineyards and runs along the Tunuyan River. It is situated to the south of Mendoza city and offers breathtaking views of the Andes Mountains. And today, we will take you on the tour of a stylish and very trendy home here, known as Casa Evans. Rendered by the architects at A4ESTUDIO, this residence is a geometrically inspired affair featuring an interesting mix of materials like concrete, stone, steel and wood. Equipped with numerous glass windows, it lets you admire the panoramic surroundings with ease and brings in oodles of sunlight. The interiors are contemporarily furnished, warm, functional and open. Simple, neutral but elegant colours add charm and homeliness to the indoors. Read on to know more.

Picturesque setting

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

With gorgeous snow-capped peaks on one side and beautiful vineyards on the other, this property is a fantastic getaway from harrowing city life. The geometrical precision of the structure is apparent from a distance as well, and the massive glazing of the upper storey ensures that the house is well-integrated with nature.

An exterior with personality

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Stone, concrete and steel sheets come together to create the home’s exterior for an interesting look oozing with personality. Simple and sharp lines define the building with black adding a hint of boldness. A splash of rusty red livens up the home, while the natural stone walls help it to interact well with nature’s bounty.

Sleek rear view

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

The backside of the house is sleek, linear and appears to float in the air from a distance. Black, rusty red and the earthiness of stone create a harmonious yet energetic look on this side as well.

Serenity

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

A neat wooden deck featuring stylish recliners makes the backyard a serene space to admire nature and breathe in fragrant air. The long pool is bound with natural stones and reflects the stunning colours of the sky throughout the day.

Bright and spacious entrance

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Lined with cool grey stones, the entrance foyer is minimalist and elegant to look at. Louvre windows flanking the large main entrance door bring in sunlight to keep the entryway bright and cheerful, while a single large painting offers visual pleasure. A sleek metal staircase takes you upstairs from here.

Trendy and warm living

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern living room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Natural wood in various shades make the large living area warm and inviting. Comfy leather and wooden furniture add to the cosiness factor here. From here, you can also make out that the house follows an open plan layout to make the merging of different spaces easy. The interior walls have been built in a way such that light and energy flow effortlessly from one place to another.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Stylish kitchen and dining

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern dining room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Colours like black, grey and white help the kitchen and dining areas to elegantly stand out from the wooden environment. Sleek and trendy furniture, customised and smart storage solutions and powerful artificial lights make this space inviting and convenient. Large glass windows on the left bring in natural light as well.

View from the kitchen

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

The kitchen looks over the dining and living areas without any barrier and makes it easy for the chef to socialise with guests. Large glass windows both on the side and at the end of the living offer enchanting views of the landscape and keep the home flooded with light.

Cosy and practical bedroom

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

We love how a grey half-wall separates the bedroom from the common areas without hampering the openness of the interiors. Abundance of wooden cladding and furniture make the bedroom a warm and cosy space, while the purple throw adds a dash of colour. The inbuilt shelving unit is very practical and bold in its black avatar.

Nature-friendly bathroom

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern bathroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

The earthy bathroom features a sleek shower enclosure with sliding glass doors on either side for an open and airy feeling. Brown mosaic tiles add warmth and richness to the space, while the large rock is an organic touch. A large skylight fitted with bars usher in sunlight and air for a refreshing bathing experience.

Well-stocked cellar

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Wine cellar
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

A wine valley home is hardly complete without a spacious and well-organised cellar. Note how floor to ceiling metal racks hold countless wine bottles efficiently at the perfect temperature and humidity. A trendy chandelier hangs from the middle of the ceiling to light up the space when you are searching for a particular label.

Here is another tour you will love - The home that's artfully sophisticated.

Other pictures

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern dining room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio
10 wooden cabin-style homes to get you back to nature
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks