This modern house in a wine valley is simply stunning

The Uco Valley in Argentina is well-known for its vineyards and runs along the Tunuyan River. It is situated to the south of Mendoza city and offers breathtaking views of the Andes Mountains. And today, we will take you on the tour of a stylish and very trendy home here, known as Casa Evans. Rendered by the architects at A4ESTUDIO, this residence is a geometrically inspired affair featuring an interesting mix of materials like concrete, stone, steel and wood. Equipped with numerous glass windows, it lets you admire the panoramic surroundings with ease and brings in oodles of sunlight. The interiors are contemporarily furnished, warm, functional and open. Simple, neutral but elegant colours add charm and homeliness to the indoors. Read on to know more.