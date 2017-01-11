This modern house in a wine valley is simply stunning

The Uco Valley in Argentina is well-known for its vineyards and runs along the Tunuyan River. It is situated to the south of Mendoza city and offers breathtaking views of the Andes Mountains. And today, we will take you on the tour of a stylish and very trendy home here, known as Casa Evans. Rendered by the architects at A4ESTUDIO, this residence is a geometrically inspired affair featuring an interesting mix of materials like concrete, stone, steel and wood. Equipped with numerous glass windows, it lets you admire the panoramic surroundings with ease and brings in oodles of sunlight. The interiors are contemporarily furnished, warm, functional and open. Simple, neutral but elegant colours add charm and homeliness to the indoors. Read on to know more.
With gorgeous snow-capped peaks on one side and beautiful vineyards on the other, this property is a fantastic getaway from harrowing city life. The geometrical precision of the structure is apparent from a distance as well, and the massive glazing of the upper storey ensures that the house is well-integrated with nature.
Stone, concrete and steel sheets come together to create the home’s exterior for an interesting look oozing with personality. Simple and sharp lines define the building with black adding a hint of boldness. A splash of rusty red livens up the home, while the natural stone walls help it to interact well with nature’s bounty.
The backside of the house is sleek, linear and appears to float in the air from a distance. Black, rusty red and the earthiness of stone create a harmonious yet energetic look on this side as well.
A neat wooden deck featuring stylish recliners makes the backyard a serene space to admire nature and breathe in fragrant air. The long pool is bound with natural stones and reflects the stunning colours of the sky throughout the day.
Lined with cool grey stones, the entrance foyer is minimalist and elegant to look at. Louvre windows flanking the large main entrance door bring in sunlight to keep the entryway bright and cheerful, while a single large painting offers visual pleasure. A sleek metal staircase takes you upstairs from here.
Natural wood in various shades make the large living area warm and inviting. Comfy leather and wooden furniture add to the cosiness factor here. From here, you can also make out that the house follows an open plan layout to make the merging of different spaces easy. The interior walls have been built in a way such that light and energy flow effortlessly from one place to another.
Colours like black, grey and white help the kitchen and dining areas to elegantly stand out from the wooden environment. Sleek and trendy furniture, customised and smart storage solutions and powerful artificial lights make this space inviting and convenient. Large glass windows on the left bring in natural light as well.
The kitchen looks over the dining and living areas without any barrier and makes it easy for the chef to socialise with guests. Large glass windows both on the side and at the end of the living offer enchanting views of the landscape and keep the home flooded with light.
We love how a grey half-wall separates the bedroom from the common areas without hampering the openness of the interiors. Abundance of wooden cladding and furniture make the bedroom a warm and cosy space, while the purple throw adds a dash of colour. The inbuilt shelving unit is very practical and bold in its black avatar.
The earthy bathroom features a sleek shower enclosure with sliding glass doors on either side for an open and airy feeling. Brown mosaic tiles add warmth and richness to the space, while the large rock is an organic touch. A large skylight fitted with bars usher in sunlight and air for a refreshing bathing experience.
A wine valley home is hardly complete without a spacious and well-organised cellar. Note how floor to ceiling metal racks hold countless wine bottles efficiently at the perfect temperature and humidity. A trendy chandelier hangs from the middle of the ceiling to light up the space when you are searching for a particular label.
