A space-savvy home you can learn from

Casa IPA is a compact yet very trendy and elegant apartment in Rome, with an area of 960 square foot which has been efficiently utilized. Renovated to suit modern tastes by Near Architecture, this home is a combination of simple and sleek designs, neutral and soothing colours and space-saving storage solutions. Recessed lights and smooth finishing make the flat to appear spacious and airy. An open plan layout merges the common areas nicely, while the decor has been kept minimalistic yet chic. The images of this project were aesthetically captured by the photographers at Paolo Fusco Photo.
The lack of unnecessary interior walls has allowed the living area to merge with the kitchen and dining seamlessly. Different shades of white and grey create a soothing and stylish atmosphere, while dark wooden flooring offers warmth. The neat white shelf in the living space is perfect for both storing and displaying things.
A modern island, smooth cabinets and contemporary fixtures are the highlights of this open kitchen. The sleek white table before the island can be used either for dining or prepping meals with equal ease. The dark inbuilt cupboards on the right accommodate the oven and microwave with aplomb.
The white built-in unit to the left of the kitchen is a combination of closets, drawers and open shelves to house all essentials and keep clutter at bay. A TV has been accommodated nicely too, to keep the chef and diners entertained.
Subtle and soothing shades of white and grey make this bedroom a very comfy place to relax, dream and sleep. The sleek wooden headboard is a warm addition and features protrusions for charging phones and tablets. The artwork above the headboard adds visual interest while tall windows flood the space with natural light.
The white in-built closets to the left of the bed are a sleek and smooth affair which conceals shelves of different heights, racks and rods. This helps you to organise clothes, shoes and other accessories neatly, while recessed lights help you to see.
The wall to the right of the bed has been smartly utilised to accommodate more inbuilt closets and a smart wooden shelf to hold things which are constantly required.
Classy shades of grey, white and light-hued wood add oodles of elegance and cosiness to the bathroom. Trendy sanitary wares make efficient use of space, while a shelf behind the WC and bidet holds some essentials. A clever mix of large and sleek tiles make the bathroom appear spacious.
