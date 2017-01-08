10 exquisitely elegant living rooms ideas

So what makes a living room elegant ?

In short, we believe that an elegant atmosphere does not only come from the use of accessories, but also the optimum use of space. It's all about attention to detail as well as how light is utilized.

homify has curated 10 living rooms we think exude a certain je ne sais quoi. We will explore the different styles that existand how different design professionals from around the world have played with light and space in very unique ways.

We hope they inspire you to create an elegant living space.