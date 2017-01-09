10 sensational staircases designed to lift you up

Stairs are one of the most necessary elements when a house or apartment has two or more floors. Unless there is an elevator or another device for moving between floors, stairs are an absolute basic for these spaces.

Like every functional feature, there are many who install them without much imagination or creativity. However, there are also those who put creativity, commitment, innovation and style into functional design. This is even more prominent when there is a small space to work with!

These 10 beautiful stairs are designed for spaces that are smaller than most. These are sure to inspire you!