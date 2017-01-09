9 shabby chic ideas you will fall in love with

Shabby chic is a style of decorating that has its origin in the era of the great country houses of Great Britain. It consists of blending old and modern elements and is distinguished by using a palette of pastel colours, such as pink, green or blue. White dominates, however.

This style is centred on two very different concepts. On the one hand, we have the shabby side, which means worn down or scruffy. On the other hand, we have chic, which means distinguished, elegant or fashionable.

In shabby chic style, wood or iron elements are widely used. For example, iron headboards with an aged appearance often feature in bedrooms, with a touch of modernity. You'll also often come across wooden furniture that look slightly worn.

If you are looking for something truly romantic or unique, then shabby chic is undoubtedly the style for you.

Explore with homify and see what makes this decor style unique.