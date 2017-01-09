Your browser is out-of-date.

9 shabby chic ideas you will fall in love with

Leigh Leigh
Little Cottage - casa di charme per vacanze e soggiorni brevi a Bologna, Tommaso Bettini Architetto Tommaso Bettini Architetto Living room
Shabby chic is a style of decorating that has its origin in the era of the great country houses of Great Britain. It consists of blending old and modern elements and is distinguished by using a palette of pastel colours, such as pink, green or blue. White dominates, however.

This style is centred on two very different concepts. On the one hand, we have the shabby side, which means worn down or scruffy. On the other hand, we have chic, which means distinguished, elegant or fashionable. 

In shabby chic style, wood or iron elements are widely used. For example, iron headboards with an aged appearance often feature in bedrooms, with a touch of modernity. You'll also often come across wooden furniture that look slightly worn.

If you are looking for something truly romantic or unique, then shabby chic is undoubtedly the style for you.

Explore with homify and see what makes this decor style unique.

1. A gorgeous entrance

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simplicity, good taste, attention to detail along with warm and welcoming tones… undoubtedly this entrance hall features the fundamental values of this style.

With wooden flooring and wicker chairs, a delightful and relaxed atmosphere is created the moment that you walk through the door. 

Remember that the entrance hall is the business card of your home, giving visitors a first glimpse into your taste and style. Have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance for inspiration.

2. A small nest to escape routine

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Although small, this little area of the home gives off a quiet and classic look and feel that inspires us for many reasons. For starters, it's a wonderful mixture between modern and retro. Secondly, the delicate curtains that reach the wooden floor match the cushions and fabrics that cover the sofa, giving the home a refined, vintage look and feel.

On the other hand, the LED lighting fixtures embedded in the ceiling and the televisions case introduce an elegant touch to the space. 

This is an ideal combination for a small apartment, which is classy and stylish.

3. The decapé effect

'Vintage' shabby chic white extending fir table by Sedit homify Dining roomTables
homify

'Vintage' shabby chic white extending fir table by Sedit

homify
homify
homify

An important pillar of shabby chic style is the effect of decapé wood furniture, which in this specific project, designed by professionals My Italian Living turns out to be the true protagonist of the room. 

The mix between modern and minimalist wrought iron furniture and lighting gives a unique look and feel and creates an intriguing game of trends, which is very pleasant for the viewer who contemplates it.

4. Wonder in the kitchen

CUCINA ATENA , ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 Kitchen
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

The kitchen is one of the main meeting points of the house and thus cannot be separated from a cozy and personalized environment. 

This shabby chic interpretation in particular, with its shades of green and white as well as the wicker details, can romantically illuminate the entire space, making it incredibly attractive.

5. The origins of the region come to the rescue

AGNESE 3 - CUCINELUBE, Studio Ferriani Studio Ferriani KitchenBench tops
Studio Ferriani

Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani
Studio Ferriani

The renovation of this country house has brought out the best aspects of it. 

The kitchen features grey oak furniture with decapé finishes, which blends beautifully with the original wooden ceiling beams. This creates contrast, resulting in charm and authenticity.

The other important element of this shabby chic design is that balance between the original style of the home and the new, modern elements. 

6. A new closet

Mobili in stile Shabby Chic, Mobilinolimit Mobilinolimit BedroomWardrobes & closets
Mobilinolimit

Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit
Mobilinolimit

In this room, we come across quite a unique design. While shabby chic style is based mainly on white and wood tones, here we come across a touch of sage green that works in harmony with the surrounds. 

Every detail of this space has been carefully thought out, from the dressing room to the bed to the doors. Don't you love the bed canopy?

7. Shabby chic

Little Cottage - casa di charme per vacanze e soggiorni brevi a Bologna, Tommaso Bettini Architetto Tommaso Bettini Architetto Living room
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto
Tommaso Bettini Architetto

This small house is a wonderful example of an elegant and romantic decorative taste. The house is only made up of 50 square meters and was built in the early 1920's. It features optimized and functional spaces. 

A large skylight illuminates the living room, which is further enhanced by the light-coloured finishes such as white oak flooring. The decor is simple, with a few carefully chosen pieces that add to the romantic and relaxing atmosphere. 

Don't you love the painting, which brings in a touch of personality and character?

8. Recovering old concepts

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The restoration of elements in poor conditions can lead to beautiful decor and design.

In this project, we come across ocher and amber coloured furniture, which has been repainted and restored. This nourishes the room with earthy tones and pastel colours.

9. Elegance goes out into the garden

" Classico con esuberanza " , MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO Patios & Decks
MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO

MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO
MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO
MASSIMO SEMOLA PROGETTAZIONE GIARDINI MILANO

The old shabby chic style can breathe new life into the garden.

In this particular example, we come across a beautiful exterior space. The set of tables and chairs are simple in their entirety, while the space is surrounded by greenery.

The floral center pieces is the final touch!

Would you go for shabby chic style?

