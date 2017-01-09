9 shabby chic ideas you will fall in love with

Shabby chic is a style of decorating that has its origin in the era of the great country houses of Great Britain. It consists of blending old and modern elements and is distinguished by using a palette of pastel colours, such as pink, green or blue. White dominates, however.
This style is centred on two very different concepts. On the one hand, we have the shabby side, which means worn down or scruffy. On the other hand, we have chic, which means distinguished, elegant or fashionable.
In shabby chic style, wood or iron elements are widely used. For example, iron headboards with an aged appearance often feature in bedrooms, with a touch of modernity. You'll also often come across wooden furniture that look slightly worn.
If you are looking for something truly romantic or unique, then shabby chic is undoubtedly the style for you.
Simplicity, good taste, attention to detail along with warm and welcoming tones… undoubtedly this entrance hall features the fundamental values of this style.
With wooden flooring and wicker chairs, a delightful and relaxed atmosphere is created the moment that you walk through the door.
Although small, this little area of the home gives off a quiet and classic look and feel that inspires us for many reasons. For starters, it's a wonderful mixture between modern and retro. Secondly, the delicate curtains that reach the wooden floor match the cushions and fabrics that cover the sofa, giving the home a refined, vintage look and feel.
On the other hand, the LED lighting fixtures embedded in the ceiling and the televisions case introduce an elegant touch to the space.
This is an ideal combination for a small apartment, which is classy and stylish.
An important pillar of shabby chic style is the effect of decapé wood furniture, which in this specific project, designed by professionals My Italian Living turns out to be the true protagonist of the room.
The mix between modern and minimalist wrought iron furniture and lighting gives a unique look and feel and creates an intriguing game of trends, which is very pleasant for the viewer who contemplates it.
The kitchen is one of the main meeting points of the house and thus cannot be separated from a cozy and personalized environment.
This shabby chic interpretation in particular, with its shades of green and white as well as the wicker details, can romantically illuminate the entire space, making it incredibly attractive.
The renovation of this country house has brought out the best aspects of it.
The kitchen features grey oak furniture with decapé finishes, which blends beautifully with the original wooden ceiling beams. This creates contrast, resulting in charm and authenticity.
The other important element of this shabby chic design is that balance between the original style of the home and the new, modern elements.
In this room, we come across quite a unique design. While shabby chic style is based mainly on white and wood tones, here we come across a touch of sage green that works in harmony with the surrounds.
Every detail of this space has been carefully thought out, from the dressing room to the bed to the doors. Don't you love the bed canopy?
This small house is a wonderful example of an elegant and romantic decorative taste. The house is only made up of 50 square meters and was built in the early 1920's. It features optimized and functional spaces.
A large skylight illuminates the living room, which is further enhanced by the light-coloured finishes such as white oak flooring. The decor is simple, with a few carefully chosen pieces that add to the romantic and relaxing atmosphere.
Don't you love the painting, which brings in a touch of personality and character?
The restoration of elements in poor conditions can lead to beautiful decor and design.
In this project, we come across ocher and amber coloured furniture, which has been repainted and restored. This nourishes the room with earthy tones and pastel colours.
The old shabby chic style can breathe new life into the garden.
In this particular example, we come across a beautiful exterior space. The set of tables and chairs are simple in their entirety, while the space is surrounded by greenery.
The floral center pieces is the final touch!
