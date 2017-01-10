An awful attic apartment gets an amazing makeover

The industrial city of Gliwice in Poland is the site of our next project – a dilapidated attic that had to be remodelled into a livable one. Taking on the formidable challenge of restoring a veritable ruin, the expert team of architects at Superpozycja Architekci meticulously planned every detail of the layout and décor to create a marvellous modern home with a strong focus on rustic elements. With an eye on practicality and budget, much of the existing structure was retained and any reusable material was included in the renovation, while the height of the apartment was emphasized to give a sense of space. Let’s have a look!
There was no doubt whatsoever that this derelict attic needed a thorough overhaul! Let us see how the architects dealt with this challenge without much alteration to the existing structure.
The ground floor is a single seamless unit with each area flowing into the next. The sloping roof of the attic apartment has large windows – it not only looks stylish but also ensures a flood of natural light within. The wooden beams are a strong rustic element that is complemented by the wooden floor and wooden window frames. The grey and white décor is a cool and elegant contrast to the warmth of the wood.
This is a very contemporary, functional and minimalist kitchen. The modern white theme of the sleek furniture is dramatically relieved by the blatant rusticity of the wooden beams, making for a unique and striking contrast.
The design team at Superpozycja Architekci decided to retain the existing exposed brick wall as well as part of the roof structure, creating a beautiful blend of the modern and the rustic. Leftover wood has been used to make some of the furniture, further heightening the contrast in style and colour.
Leading to the upper floor, this gorgeous black staircase is a contemporary creation that is uniquely paired with a rustic wood-framed mirror. What a play of contrasts!
The staircase takes us to the upper floor which houses the bedroom, walk-in closet and a small storage area. Here too, the sloping roof with a large window is a stylish feature that lights up this cosy space. Elegant tones of grey, blue and white add to the soothing ambiance.
The bathroom is a vision of elegance in wood and stone. The contemporary look of the stunning sanitary ware teams perfectly with the natural materials to make this a bathroom that we wouldn’t ever want to leave! It is spacious, well-lit and sleek as well.
The black wall holding the sink unit is a bold affair, with half of it featuring exposed bricks. A sleek wooden counter adds rustic charm here, while the circular mirror lends an elegant touch.
This innovative creation by Superpozycja Architekci is a fine example of the intelligent restoration of a ruined attic by the ingenious blending of two differing styles.