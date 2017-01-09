Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern house in the woods you have to explore

Leigh Leigh
Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Modern houses
Today, we are going to visit a home in the Netherlands, designed by professionals CITA Architecten. Located in the lush green woodlands of Bilthoven, the surroundings were the inspiration for the design.

The gorgeous house is one of seven in a community of villas, with each home carefully positioned between majestic trees and bunkers from Second World War.

You'll see how the designers have incorporated the beautiful surrounds into the architecture. Large windows offer panoramic views, framed by beautiful window frames. 

Are you ready to take a tour?

A gorgeous mix of materials

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Modern houses
From the front of the house, we can see how it blends beautifully into the surrounds with natural and earthy materials that all work together in harmony. 

The designers opted for brick walls with wooden finishes. There are also beautiful, large glass windows and doors throughout. The glass, brick and wood work together perfectly, creating a modern home that integrates into the woods that surround the architecture.

Natural materials like this create a rustic design, enhanced by the contemporary shape and modern finishes.  

Gorgeous architecture

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Modern houses
From this side, we can see just how modern and magnificent the home is. It spreads over two storeys, with large glass windows and doors that allow the interior to spill out onto the exterior spaces. 

The flat roof neatly packages the clean lines below it, while the mix of materials makes for a warm, earthy and appealing look and feel.

If you like how the designers have incorporated raw materials into this design, you'll love this article on making your home roar with raw materials.

Modern and minimalist

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Study/office
The simple living room is modern and minimalist with neutral tones and carefully selected decor accessories and design elements. 

The pale purple sofa brings a touch of colour to the grey and white tones while the piece of artwork and little sculptures bring personality and charm to the room.

The large glass windows and doors frame the gorgeous surrounds, creating a natural form of artwork. They also allow sunshine to stream into the interior space.  

Pieces of personality

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Study/office
From this angle, we can see how a bookshelf extends across the side of the wall, housing books, magazines, decor items and accessories. These not only act as storage facilities, but they allow the family to keep items that reflect their personality and character on display.

Shelves allow designers to make the most of vertical space, freeing up floor space. Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves for inspiration for your own home.

Don't you love how the grey floors, white walls, glass windows and wooden ceiling beams work in harmony with one another?

Stylish stairs

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The staircase in this home is a wonderful example of how function and design can work in harmony with one another.

The designers have paired wooden stairs with an industrial chic railing. This creates a very dramatic and appealing design!

In a modern home, you want to limit the amount of clutter and chaos. This is why it's so important to use functional items to bring beauty and elegance to a space. 

A final glance

Villa's Bilthoven, Cita architecten Cita architecten Modern houses
In this image, we get a final look at the home from the front with its double garage and warm and welcoming entrance. 

The entrance makes a distinct first impression, welcoming guests and visitors in while giving them a peek into the interior spaces. The gorgeous green trees allow the home to connect with the nature that surrounds it. 

Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look beautiful. Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration. 

If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this cozy modern home in the woods.

A country home that's magically modern
Are you impressed by this beautiful home?

No, Thanks