A modern house in the woods you have to explore

Today, we are going to visit a home in the Netherlands, designed by professionals CITA Architecten. Located in the lush green woodlands of Bilthoven, the surroundings were the inspiration for the design.

The gorgeous house is one of seven in a community of villas, with each home carefully positioned between majestic trees and bunkers from Second World War.

You'll see how the designers have incorporated the beautiful surrounds into the architecture. Large windows offer panoramic views, framed by beautiful window frames.

Are you ready to take a tour?