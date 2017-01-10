A trio of prefab homes you'll find perfect

Do you dream of having your own home, but postpone turning it into a reality for fear of breaking the bank? Then this story will put your fears to rest. With real estate prices assuming sky-high proportions, prefabricated or modular homes are gaining in popularity over traditional abodes. These are manufactured in factories and can be assembled quickly on the site. Equipped with all functional areas that you need, insulation, security measures and electricity, these homes are a boon for those who want to live simply yet stylishly. Prefab homes can be customized as per your taste, when it comes to the size, number of rooms, materials used and interior designs. Even if you move from one place to another, you can carry them with you! Moreover, they are cheaper than traditional homes and will not drain your resources. And if you are someone looking for an eco-friendly residence, prefab homes are just the thing you need. Take a look at these homes rendered by the home builders at Casas Cube in A Coruna, Spain.