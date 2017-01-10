A trio of prefab homes you'll find perfect

Do you dream of having your own home, but postpone turning it into a reality for fear of breaking the bank? Then this story will put your fears to rest. With real estate prices assuming sky-high proportions, prefabricated or modular homes are gaining in popularity over traditional abodes. These are manufactured in factories and can be assembled quickly on the site. Equipped with all functional areas that you need, insulation, security measures and electricity, these homes are a boon for those who want to live simply yet stylishly. Prefab homes can be customized as per your taste, when it comes to the size, number of rooms, materials used and interior designs. Even if you move from one place to another, you can carry them with you! Moreover, they are cheaper than traditional homes and will not drain your resources. And if you are someone looking for an eco-friendly residence, prefab homes are just the thing you need. Take a look at these homes rendered by the home builders at Casas Cube in A Coruna, Spain.
Simple yet elegant, this compact modular home comes with a stylish outdoor seating encased in glass doors. Grey and white tiles make a very chic combination for the exterior walls, and contrast the verdant surroundings too.
A little larger than the previous house, this home also comes with a living, dining, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom to suit all modern needs. The outdoor seating area is encased in glass, so that even if the weather is unforgiving, you will be able to admire nature from a secured space.
Who said that a modular home can’t be luxurious? For an additional charge you can add a gorgeous swimming pool in your backyard as shown here. With an area of 8-- square feet, this house is perfect for a small family or a young couple.
An adequate number of glass doors bring in loads of sunlight to keep the interiors of these homes warm and cheerful. The walls are white to make the home look bigger, while artificial wooden flooring offers cosiness. Simple but stylish furniture add to the attraction, and a half-wall cleverly separates the kitchen from the living and dining.
The window between the kitchen and dining allows the chef to interact with guests easily, and contributes to the feeling of openness. Inside, you can catch a glimpse of smooth cabinets, shiny grey tiles, and gleaming steel appliances which make the kitchen hot and happening!
Here’s a look at the interiors of another prefab house. Cosy and stylish furniture in soothing colours like white and blue make the ambiance very welcoming. The dining space merges seamlessly with the open kitchen, and features trendy chairs for a homely look.
