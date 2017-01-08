Your browser is out-of-date.

7 kitchen design trends that never go out of style

Sarah Rose Anderson
Quebec Way, Haggerston, Rousseau
With a new year ahead of us we’re looking for ways to keep our kitchens looking great no matter what the year is on the calendar. Enticing white-hot trends can look tired or tacky after a few seasons. To keep your kitchen looking its best, invest in these 7 kitchen design trends that will always be in style. Here are 7 trends to look for this year that have major staying power!

1. Open plan

McKellar Park New Home, Jane Thompson Architect
Open plans are great for combining living space and giving your home a distinctly modern look. Here’s a dining room and kitchen combo that has a light and airy feel. We love kitchens with an open plan like this because they invite flow to the room. They can make a small home feel larger and create a sense of togetherness.

2. Functionality

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper
We’re always on the lookout for new and ways to maximize the functionality of our kitchens! Additions that save you time and space are worth the investment. They won't go out of style anytime soon. This drawer makes the most out of the storage space in the kitchen. Clever!

3. Stainless steel

Quebec Way, Haggerston, Rousseau
Using stainless steel in your design is an easy way to make your kitchen look more professional. Countertops and appliances look modern and sophisticated when clad in this matte silver shade. Perfect for bringing an industrial feel to your kitchen!

4. Handleless cabinets

White Kitchen with Mahogany Wood Windows - Summerhill Ave, STUDIO Z
Negative fixtures like these make a kitchen look sleek and minimalistic. They bring clean lines to a kitchen and cut down on the visual clutter. This style is effortless and easy to maintain. It is also full of possibility as you could always change your mind and install new handles in the future!

5. Pot bars

Casa Evans, A4estudio
Having a railing to store your pots is a design trend that goes back as far as they had kitchens. Probably! These days, pot bars are a way to show off your favourite pieces and keep them handy. They bring a sense of homespun goodness to modern kitchens.

6. Mix and match

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat
Kitchens that have a bit of everything are the most warm and inviting. Mix up the materials, colours, and textures in your kitchen. Anything goes. Combine your granite countertops with stainless steel fixtures and see what you get! You can connect with kitchen planners on homify to help you get the perfect mix in your kitchen.

7. Colour

Custom Wine Storage Unit STUDIO Z
Do you believe in colour therapy? Maybe there’s something to it! Try bringing in timeless shades to your kitchen to bring energy into your kitchen. We love the subdued shade of indigo in this kitchen.

Thanks for checking out our list on 7 kitchen design trends that never go out of style! We hope you got an idea or two for your kitchen.  For more home inspiration, check out our feature on that time we found the perfect seaside home

Which timeless trend is your favourite?

