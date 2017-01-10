10 brilliant ideas to cheer your kitchen

There are so many concepts that you can apply to your interior design, to ensure your kitchen is inviting and cheerful.

As Canadians, we know how important it is for our kitchens to be the heart and soul of the home, especially in the cold winter months. As we start 2017, let's work out how we can make it even more so!

These 10 beautiful and lively kitchen decor ideas from around the world are sure to inspire you.