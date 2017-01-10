An industrial-inspired family home

Today, we are going to visit an incredibly modern and stylish home designed by professionals Archipelontwerpers.
This home is a wonderful showcase of current trends, contemporary design and all of the features that your home should hold too!
As we explore this home, you will pick up little tips and tricks when it comes to the design of your own home.
Antoine de Saint-Exupery once said,
A designer knows he has achieved perfection not when there is nothing left to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.
Are you ready to learn how you too can live by the same principles? Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we immediately come across a striking and modern piece of architecture.
The designer has gone for a home that features several layers, which seem to fit together uniquely like a Jenga puzzle.
The sleek white and grey tones and clean lines also suggest inspiration from a minimalist look and feel. This is further emphasized by the neat, manicured and simple lawn that surrounds the home.
There is truly nothing to take away from the exterior design!
From the front of the house, we can see how the layers of the architecture work together, creating a beautiful look and feel. The grey and white facade complements the large, glass windows and doors.
A tiled pathway leads up to a double grey front door, which is warm and welcoming while remaining simple and elegant. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to pack a punch. Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.
We can also see that there is a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior space thanks to the glass windows and doors. The upper level opens up onto a spacious terrace.
The interior of the home features the same neutral colours that we saw throughout the exterior of the home, including grey and white tones. Function and comfort collide, with the living area featuring plush rugs, cozy sofas and plenty of natural light, which streams in through the large glass windows and doors.
Trendy pieces of furniture, such as the eclectic tables, have been positioned throughout the space for a touch of style.
Tip: Add a bright piece of artwork to a living area for a touch of personality and charm.
The dining room takes on an industrial chic look and feel with grey, screed flooring and a corrugated iron ceiling. The simple dining room table and black leather chairs add function and subtle style to the room.
Don't you love the very unique lamp that hangs over the dining room table, offering this space ambiance and style in the evenings?
In this image, we can see how the home opens up onto a gorgeous terrace. This extends the home outdoors while offering the home an abundance of natural light.
Remember that natural light goes a long way in a modern design, creating beautifully warm and bright interiors. Opt for as many windows and doors as possible and even speak to an architect about installing skylights in your home.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The bedroom is worth poking a head into, with its very contemporary tones and modern look and feel.
The bedroom and the bathroom are connected, resulting in an open plan space that is expansive and interactive. A pot plant introduces a beautiful touch of nature to the area.
The modern egg-shaped tub offers the perfect spot for winding down after a long day, while having access to the views of the surrounds while the blinds on the windows offer privacy and shade.
Isn't this the coolest bedroom you've ever seen?
The staircase in this home is another example of how style and functionality collide. The cool metal and sleek grey tones make for a very gorgeous design while the spiral shape takes up minimal space.
Have a look at these awesome spiral staircase designs for inspiration for your own home.
Finally we get to see the gorgeous terrace, furnished with an outdoor dining area where guests and family members can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
This area of the home features wood, making it a slighter warmer and more cozy design than we've seen throughout the rest of the spaces. Wood is a great material for an outdoor space like this. It is durable, will last in all weather conditions and looks gorgeous too!
Have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration for your own home.
