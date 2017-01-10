An industrial-inspired family home

Today, we are going to visit an incredibly modern and stylish home designed by professionals Archipelontwerpers.

This home is a wonderful showcase of current trends, contemporary design and all of the features that your home should hold too!

As we explore this home, you will pick up little tips and tricks when it comes to the design of your own home.

Antoine de Saint-Exupery once said, A designer knows he has achieved perfection not when there is nothing left to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

Are you ready to learn how you too can live by the same principles? Let's take a look!