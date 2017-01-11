10 wooden cabin-style homes to get you back to nature

When we talk about wood, there is only one word to describe it: noble!

Although many might consider it a bit too basic, simple or rustic, the truth is that many design professionals know just how many properties it has and how beneficial it can be for architecture and design. In fact, building a home with this material can result in the most awesome house.

Wood also has so many advantages, including that it is economical, aesthetically appealing and adaptable. Thus we can let our imaginations run wild with the possibilities. Wood also allows a home to feature an array of textures and tones, resulting in a rustic dream house that is modern and cozy all at the same time.

Seems too good to be true? Well then have a look through these gorgeous projects. You'll want to build your very own wooden cabin today!