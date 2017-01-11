10 wooden cabin-style homes to get you back to nature

When we talk about wood, there is only one word to describe it: noble!
Although many might consider it a bit too basic, simple or rustic, the truth is that many design professionals know just how many properties it has and how beneficial it can be for architecture and design. In fact, building a home with this material can result in the most awesome house.
Wood also has so many advantages, including that it is economical, aesthetically appealing and adaptable. Thus we can let our imaginations run wild with the possibilities. Wood also allows a home to feature an array of textures and tones, resulting in a rustic dream house that is modern and cozy all at the same time.
Seems too good to be true? Well then have a look through these gorgeous projects. You'll want to build your very own wooden cabin today!
This home is completely designed in wood, which creates a very dramatic effect. This home features a traditional style but with a subtle modern touch.
Don't you love the strips of wood used as guardrails and the large, square windows? The little wooden home also spills out onto a gorgeous little wooden terrace.
Traditional is what defines this cabin. Although the touches are even slightly colonial, there is a very neat and modern overall look and feel. The simple design is enhanced by the wooden facade. And look at those tones!
Wood has been used throughout, creating a very rich and appealing home. Even the furniture is wood.
For the simple life, you can also go for this type of style.
This cabin could certainly have the dimensions of a full-on family home, however the facade nourishes the design with a very rustic look and feel. This is the ideal spot to spend holidays! Wouldn't you want to escape everyday life and spend a weekend here?
This is because the rustic design speaks to the naturalness of the material, using it as an element of beauty. The imperfect wood and streaks and stains from the passage of time make this cabin perfect for a restful escape.
In this cabin, we come across a very simple design. The key to working with wood, especially if you are on a tight budget, is to make the most of the space available to you.
In this design, the architects have gone for a multi-functional and savvy home that is economical without compromising on home comforts.
Don't you love the beautiful, well-manicured garden?
This cabin takes on a very modern shape. It features a sleek and simple design, with a minimalist look and feel. There isn't too much in the form of decor except the most functional and necessary.
The roof of the home extends, providing the wooden terrace with a bit of covering.
Tip: Use wood for your terrace flooring for a sustainable and beautiful design.
In this case, the cabin features an external wooden structure, which allows for ventilation and sunlight to stream through the home. It is like having a second skin on the facade!
This project features some traditional aspects, such as the shape of the interior and the large windows. However, the wood enhances the shape and design, creating something quite beautiful.
The designers have positioned the wood so that the vertical streaks are emphasized. This works in harmony with the very simple style for a unique project.
This cabin rests on a small piece of land. The very modern design distracts from the very small structure. The interior of the home has a wonderful dialogue with the outside space, immediately opening the home up.
Wood can also work as a more dense material. Just like concrete, wood can work very well with large volumes.
This image is a wonderful example of the diversity of wood. Don't you love how it integrates the home into the surrounds?
This example shows us a wooden cabin designed with all sorts of shapes. The modern cabin features wood as the dominant facade, in all sorts of shades and textures.
While wood is one of the oldest materials used for architecture, it is undoubtedly beneficial and beautiful! It can also create a home that becomes a haven. With its versatility and warmth, it gives homely touches no matter what the style.
