A modern family home with all the bells and whistles

Today, we are going to explore this gorgeous modern family home designed by professionals Architect2Go.

This house is located on an old farm, which determines the functional layout of the house. As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see how the living room overlooks the historic, green rolling pasture.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, games room, guest bedroom with a bathroom and a laundry area. There is also a kitchen, which spills out onto a terrace and garden. The second floor features a master bedroom and bathroom as well as a dressing room, while there is also a study area.

The architects also added a carport to the property, ensuring that it is easily accessible from the house.

Are you ready to explore this family home with all the bells and whistles?