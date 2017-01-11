A modern family home with all the bells and whistles

Today, we are going to explore this gorgeous modern family home designed by professionals Architect2Go.
This house is located on an old farm, which determines the functional layout of the house. As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see how the living room overlooks the historic, green rolling pasture.
The ground floor features an entrance hall, games room, guest bedroom with a bathroom and a laundry area. There is also a kitchen, which spills out onto a terrace and garden. The second floor features a master bedroom and bathroom as well as a dressing room, while there is also a study area.
The architects also added a carport to the property, ensuring that it is easily accessible from the house.
Are you ready to explore this family home with all the bells and whistles?
From this angle, we can see that the home looks like a modern farmhouse with plenty of space.
The designers have created a unique shape for the architecture, with a dramatically sloped roof. Beneath it, we come across a mix of materials including a brick wall and a smooth cement wall. There is a play with spaces, volumes and shapes too.
A very contemporary pond decorates this side of the home, framed by wooden slats. This is a wonderful balance between rustic farm life and modern design.
From this angle, we can see how modern and striking this home is with its traditional gable roof, grey facade and grand size.
The designers have also ensured that the facade features an abundance of glass windows and doors, creating a beautiful interaction between the interior and exterior spaces. There are even skylights in the roof, ensuring the interiors receive natural light throughout the day.
The designers have gone for very sleek and simple interiors, including grey floors and white walls. This is enhanced by the natural light that flows through the windows and doors, creating a very light and bright interior space.
The home features an open plan design, with the living areas flowing into one another. However, there are subtle divisions that keep the home neat and organized.
The dining room is a simple area that you may find in any family home. However, the designers have used the lamps to bring a gorgeous and trendy twist to the space.
This is another great example of function and decor colliding.
The dining room features panoramic views of the outdoors, but the family still has privacy thanks to the thin blinds that cover the windows. This also keeps this space cool in the hot, summer months.
Do you see how a neutral colour palette makes for a very warm and inviting interior design?
The designers have gone for a sleek white kitchen, which is enhanced by the silver appliances.
A white kitchen is always impressive, creating a very clean, appealing and hygienic space. The trick with a white kitchen, however, is to opt for a minimalist design where only the most functional of items are on display. Everything else should be stored neatly out of sight.
The living room is a wonderful example of how functionality, style and comfort can work in harmony with one another.
The designers have invested in large sofas with plenty of space for the whole family. A plush grey rug adds a very cozy and appealing touch to the room, while the bright and colourful cushions add a splash of personality and charm.
Again, you'll notice what a big role natural light plays in this space, creating a very warm and inviting living area.
The bedroom is the place where we come to relax. It should cocoon us from the rest of the world and be our own private oasis.
This is why neutral colours are so wonderful for this area, creating a very serene and peaceful environment. In this bedroom, we can see how the crisp white linen works in harmony with the cream floors and wooden walls.
Skylights ensure that the sunlight filters into this space throughout the day, making for a gorgeous bedroom area.
If you have gorgeous natural surrounds, allow them to become the focal point of your home design. Ensure that you have views of the outdoors from as many rooms in the house as possible, like these designers have done. As we can see in this image, it creates a very natural and sublime form of artwork – the windows framing the outdoors!
This home is a wonderful example of how a family home can truly have it all from functionality to comfort to trend.
