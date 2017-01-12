7 bad habits you should change for a happier home

Sometimes life can get a little bit manic and when it does, we end up slipping into bad habits that become ingrained in us. Some of these habits are outdated and some of them are just bad! These oopsies can impact our home design and decor as well as the look and feel of the space.
But it's never too late to change habits or do better. In fact, the start of a new year is the perfect time to learn from our past mistakes. This is why today at homify, we've put together old habits that should be changed to improve your home immediately.
Why? Well for starters, by changing these habits you can improve your health and hygiene. You can also update the look and feel of your space, creating a refreshing and modern design.
Remember that knowledge is power!
If you have a bunch of toiletries that have been in storage for years and years, it's time to throw them out!
Your toothbrush should be replaced every three months and any creams that have been sitting in the cupboard for years need to be put straight into the trash. You also need to replace your bath sponge every so often because it accumulates bacteria over time.
Also be sure to replace your razor blades and throw out the old ones.
You don't realize how much junk you can accumulate in your bathroom over time, but for the sake of your hygiene and health, it's important to keep this space clean, tidy and devoid of clutter.
How long since you last changed your bedding?
Oh, laziness! It's not that hard to change the bed sheets and it's a job that should be done at least once a week. It's also important that you open your windows in the day and allow your bedroom to be ventilated.
Think about how many dead cells our body's shed as well as how we sweat during our sleep. It's so important to keep your bed fresh and clean!
There's also nothing better than slipping into crisp, clean sheets. Don't you love this serene and soothing looking bedroom, photographed by professionals Zen Fotografie?
Not everything in your bedroom needs to match – it makes for a very boring design. Dare to be different when it comes to your bedroom decor, allowing your personality to shine through. With good taste and good sense, you can have a bedroom that looks like it comes out of a design magazine.
In this image, we can see how the pillowcases and bed sheets contrast with one another, creating a very cozy and comfortable looking space. We suggest opting for monochromatic sheets and then using your pillows to bring in patterns and colours.
It is true that white is the colour of choice when it comes to painting the ceilings and walls in homes, however there is no rule about it. You can afford to get a little bit creative and paint your ceiling a different colour, making for a unique and refreshing interior design.
It is a good idea, however, to opt for a clear colour palette so that it reflects the natural light and creates an environment that feels spacious and bright. Colours such as light grey, beige, light yellow, baby blue or pink quartz are options.
Don't store food that is expired, especially fresh produce. You'll get food poisoning if you aren't careful!
Some products such as rice, pasta, flour and sugar, can last a little bit longer. However if it's gathering dust, it's time to throw it in the bin. In order to not end up wasting food, we suggest arranging your pantry so that the food that will expire first is closest to the front. This will ensure that you eat the food that are going to expire soon first. It's also a good idea to clean out your pantry and refrigerator once a month. These small and efficient tricks can make sure we don't end up wasting food. Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration.
We often end up with cupboards packed with years of clothing, which we no longer wear. We hang on to them, thinking one day we will fit into them again or that the fashion will return. However, deep down we know that we will never use it again.
This ends up taking up space and makes for a very cluttered and crowded home. Instead, we want to go for a less is more, minimalist approach. Let's get rid of this mentality of wanting to keep everything. Our house is not a space to accumulate souvenirs!
If you haven't used it in at least a year, it's time to get rid of it unless it's something of incredible sentimental value.
The old tradition of pink being for girls and blue being for boys is outdated and leads to all sorts of stereotypes and generalizations. This old-fashioned mentality needs to be changed.
Allow your bedrooms to reflect the personality of the person who lives in them rather than adhering to a stereotype. For children's bedrooms, you can also have so much fun with the decor and design without buying into generalizations.
Have a look at these awesome bedroom ideas for the kids for inspiration.
It's time for those bad habits to get lost!