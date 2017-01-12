7 bad habits you should change for a happier home

Sometimes life can get a little bit manic and when it does, we end up slipping into bad habits that become ingrained in us. Some of these habits are outdated and some of them are just bad! These oopsies can impact our home design and decor as well as the look and feel of the space.

But it's never too late to change habits or do better. In fact, the start of a new year is the perfect time to learn from our past mistakes. This is why today at homify, we've put together old habits that should be changed to improve your home immediately.

Why? Well for starters, by changing these habits you can improve your health and hygiene. You can also update the look and feel of your space, creating a refreshing and modern design.

Remember that knowledge is power!