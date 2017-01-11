​5 fabulous apartments that blend functionality and style

Planning the décor of a small apartment can be a challenging task. A space constraint frequently means compromising on style for optimum functionality or vice versa. However, it is entirely possible to design trendy yet practical living spaces even within a limited area. Today we bring to you 5 small apartments that are a fine example of how to infuse style in a small living space. Let’s have a look!
Despite compact dimensions, a black and white colour palette with geometrical patterns is a fantastic choice for a stylish ambience in the living area. The cupboards provide storage space. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Drom Living.
Moving from the cool elegance of monochrome in the living area to the warm friendliness of wood in this dining zone, we love the solid rustic comfort of the wooden dining table and matching chairs.
The floor tiles in the kitchen are an ingenious way of adding a dollop of pizzazz to this minimalist space!
The kitchen in this 100-square-metre apartment has been renovated in a beautiful modern style reminiscent of the Scandinavian.
The original ceiling and window design in the living area create a charming effect that is enhanced by trendy accessories.
The modern white table and convenient floating shelves looking cool and elegant against the natural wooden floor.
Care was taken to preserve vintage elements in this old 85-square-metre home, harmoniously combining them with the contemporary décor.
The dining area and kitchen form a single unit that boasts a classy modern décor in black and white.
The décor in this 800 square foot home is a strictly minimalist style, with clean straight lines.
The futuristic lamp and recessed lighting is a trendy note that enhances style in a small space.
A home for a young couple that measures just 40 square metres can also be comfortable and stylish – note the space-saving bookshelves in the stairs!
The rough texture of the white brick wall opposite the smooth white one adds style in a small living space.
White is ideal for a small kitchen, giving a sense of space as well as a contemporary feel that goes well with the trendy appliances.
This list of 5 small slices of heaven is an amazing inspiration!