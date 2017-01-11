Your browser is out-of-date.

​5 fabulous apartments that blend functionality and style

Justwords Justwords
Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining room
Planning the décor of a small apartment can be a challenging task. A space constraint frequently means compromising on style for optimum functionality or vice versa. However, it is entirely possible to design trendy yet practical living spaces even within a limited area.  Today we bring to you 5 small apartments that are a fine example of how to infuse style in a small living space. Let’s have a look!

1. Modern and stylish apartment of 100 square feet

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Despite compact dimensions, a black and white colour palette with geometrical patterns is a fantastic choice for a stylish ambience in the living area. The cupboards provide storage space. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Drom Living.

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Moving from the cool elegance of monochrome in the living area to the warm friendliness of wood in this dining zone, we love the solid rustic comfort of the wooden dining table and matching chairs.

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The floor tiles in the kitchen are an ingenious way of adding a dollop of pizzazz to this minimalist space!

2. Trendy brightness in 1000 sq ft.

PISO NORD, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Kitchen
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

The kitchen in this 100-square-metre apartment has been renovated in a beautiful modern style reminiscent of the Scandinavian.

PISO NORD, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Living room
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

The original ceiling and window design in the living area create a charming effect that is enhanced by trendy accessories.

PISO NORD, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style dining room
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

The modern white table and convenient floating shelves looking cool and elegant against the natural wooden floor.

3. 900 square feet of perfection

Casa Bobolo, tiziano de cian tiziano de cian Modern living room
tiziano de cian

tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian

Care was taken to preserve vintage elements in this old 85-square-metre home, harmoniously combining them with the contemporary décor.

Casa Bobolo, tiziano de cian tiziano de cian Modern kitchen White
tiziano de cian

tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian

The dining area and kitchen form a single unit that boasts a classy modern décor in black and white.

4. Only 800 square feet but stunning

Max House, tea.rchitettura tea.rchitettura Minimalist dining room
tea.rchitettura

tea.rchitettura
tea.rchitettura
tea.rchitettura

The décor in this 800 square foot home is a strictly minimalist style, with clean straight lines.

Max House, tea.rchitettura tea.rchitettura Minimalist dining room
tea.rchitettura

tea.rchitettura
tea.rchitettura
tea.rchitettura

The futuristic lamp and recessed lighting is a trendy note that enhances style in a small space.

5. 430 sq. ft. of paradise

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

A home for a young couple that measures just 40 square metres can also be comfortable and stylish – note the space-saving bookshelves in the stairs!

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern kitchen
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

The rough texture of the white brick wall opposite the smooth white one adds style in a small living space.

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern kitchen
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

White is ideal for a small kitchen, giving a sense of space as well as a contemporary feel that goes well with the trendy appliances.

This list of 5 small slices of heaven is an amazing inspiration! Here's another story - This ravishing rustic home is unforgettable

This modern house in a wine valley is simply stunning
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

