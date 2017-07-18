Modern living: The charming home you've always wanted

Ariel 4 is a simple, modern and elegant house rendered by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Bialystok in Poland. It combines neutral and soothing colours, warm wooden elements and sleek lines for a look that charms. Accompanied by a lush lawn and garden, the residence enjoys a number of outdoor relaxation spots for admiring nature. Tall glass windows ensure the ample influx of sunlight, while a contemporary layout promises comfy and spacious interiors.
White and dark grey unite to paint the picture of a quaint yet modern residence with pretty sloping roofs and simple lines. The driveway and approach towards the entrance are neatly paved and balance the lushness of green grass. Towering trees on either side lend loads of charm to the house.
From here you can catch a glimpse of the shaded passage that leads to the stylish grey and wooden main door. A sleek concrete planter lined with verdant shrubs adds freshness to this approach and makes you feel welcome.
Wood cladding adds warmth and cosiness to the backside of the house, while tall windows help integrate the indoors with the outdoors. Sleek steps lead to the terrace, while pebbled edging contrasts the green lawn perfectly.
The floating terrace with its lovely wooden floor is perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying cool drinks, sunbathing or breathing in some fresh air. Trendy chairs make this spot ideal for all open air pleasures. We also love how creepers are growing along the edges of the terrace, to give it an enticing look.
This spot is a more shaded affair where you can sink into the lovely white couch with a book or enjoy a short nap. Stylish planters add to the attraction of this place.
You can easily understand from this floor plan that the house comes with modern and convenient interiors. An open plan layout helps in integrating the living and dining with the kitchen, while a corridor offers requisite privacy to the bedrooms and bathrooms. The private quarters are quite spacious, well-equipped and as functional as the common areas.
Hope this tour gave you tons of ideas. Here’s another one - This ravishing rustic home is unforgettable.