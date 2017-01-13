5 sensational ideas for a small home

Small spaces need to look harmonious and should complement each other, so that nothing looks jarring or overwhelming. So avoid too many decorative objects and stick to minimalistic yet tasteful touches. Bringing in oodles of natural light is also important as you can see in this serene bedroom.

Hope this story has inspired you to adorn and plan your small home with creativity. Here’s another story you might like - Want a warm, inviting home? Avoid these 6 mistakes.