5 sensational ideas for a small home

When it comes to designing or decorating a small house, what you need is innovativeness and foresight. So don’t let your small home suffer due to unnecessary interior walls or underutilised spaces. Derive inspiration from this 600 square foot residence where the rooms and floors were revamped and reconfigured for a spacious, bright and stylish look. Walls were pulled down to open up the living area and new furniture and fixtures were introduced for a comfy and trendy living experience. A sliding door between the living and bedroom also helped in saving space without compromising on privacy. To know more, read on about this creation by the architects at CS in Mexico.
The brick wall in this living space was discovered after removing paint and plaster, and now lends a rustic touch to the setting. It also goes well with the parquet floor and other spotless white walls. Stylish furniture and colourful cushions and rugs add life to this space.
A small home doesn’t mean that you have to skimp on expressing your true colours and taste. We love how a single wall opposite the living space cleverly accommodates the smooth kitchen cabinets and modern appliances. It is small yet extremely functional! Also, the furniture and decorative elements have been carefully picked by the owners from their trips to different parts of the country.
Take a look at this charming bedroom separated from the living space with the help of a sliding door. The lavish use of white makes the bedroom appear bigger and brighter than it is. A large bed, cosy textiles, a study desk placed between two slim doors make the most of the space available here. For a relaxed yet industrial chic ambiance, white, grey and black are the colours used. Polish posters from the 70s and 80s add spice here.
The love for pristine white continues in the attached bathroom, though chequered tiles and black elements appear for a dash of boldness and personality. Elegant lights, a unique mirror, sleek and modish sanitary wares and rustic wicker baskets make this a comfortable and inviting space.
Small spaces need to look harmonious and should complement each other, so that nothing looks jarring or overwhelming. So avoid too many decorative objects and stick to minimalistic yet tasteful touches. Bringing in oodles of natural light is also important as you can see in this serene bedroom.
Hope this story has inspired you to adorn and plan your small home with creativity. Here’s another story you might like - Want a warm, inviting home? Avoid these 6 mistakes.