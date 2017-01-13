Your browser is out-of-date.

19 gardens to keep your green thumbs busy

Justwords Justwords
A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
A beautiful and well-maintained garden is a sight for tired eyes, and those who practise gardening take immense pleasure in growing a variety of plants even in a tiny bit of space. Your garden is not just a space where you feel calm and connect with nature, but it is also a sanctuary from the cold world and life’s daily struggles. So whether you have some space to spare inside or outside, or it is big or small, a gorgeous garden will add sheer happiness to your life. Derive inspiration from these 19 images depicting stunning green spaces designed by professionals.

1. Demarcate the garden with stones with a lawn in the centre

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

2. Combine flowers and shrubs at your home’s entrance

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The credit for this creation goes to the landscape designers at Sophie Durin, Empreinte Paysagere.

3. Have a small patio? Create a green space to chat with loved ones

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

4. Create a garden inspired by desert vegetation

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

5. Two charming and well-defined areas with wall niches

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern Garden
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

6. Utilise the richness of wood with a green space between the walls and benches

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

7. When space is not a worry, go for a luxurious garden

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

8. A pretty garden makes for a wonderful entrance

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

9. A wave-like path lined with stones and pebbles

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

10. Surround your garden with stone slabs

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

11. Attractive interior garden for the lobby

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

12. A compact, green backyard clad in stone

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

13. A garden extension for the living room

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. Sleek concrete planter at the entrance

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

15. Numerous and neat planters in the backyard

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

16. A vibrant and cosily-lit green patio

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern Garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

17. Tropical inspiration for a garden with pool

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

18. Minimalistic green decor for the facade

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

19. Vertical gardens for hallways, kitchen, home office or anywhere else

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Here’s another story to inspire you - 6 easy ways to grow your garden into shape.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

