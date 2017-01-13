19 gardens to keep your green thumbs busy

A beautiful and well-maintained garden is a sight for tired eyes, and those who practise gardening take immense pleasure in growing a variety of plants even in a tiny bit of space. Your garden is not just a space where you feel calm and connect with nature, but it is also a sanctuary from the cold world and life’s daily struggles. So whether you have some space to spare inside or outside, or it is big or small, a gorgeous garden will add sheer happiness to your life. Derive inspiration from these 19 images depicting stunning green spaces designed by professionals.