A home that brilliantly blends modern-rustic style

Designed with taste and creativity by the architects at Icazbalceta Arquitectura Y Diseño, Casa IZ is a sprawling and lofty villa which is charmingly rustic yet very contemporary. Natural stone and wood come together in this fashionable residence, along with concrete and metal for a unique look. Abundance of indoor and outdoor greenery adds to the refreshing atmosphere you will notice here, while plentiful glass doors and windows contribute to an open feel. The furniture used is cosy and trendy, while every room is functional and apt for all modern needs.