A home that brilliantly blends modern-rustic style

Designed with taste and creativity by the architects at Icazbalceta Arquitectura Y Diseño, Casa IZ is a sprawling and lofty villa which is charmingly rustic yet very contemporary. Natural stone and wood come together in this fashionable residence, along with concrete and metal for a unique look. Abundance of indoor and outdoor greenery adds to the refreshing atmosphere you will notice here, while plentiful glass doors and windows contribute to an open feel. The furniture used is cosy and trendy, while every room is functional and apt for all modern needs.
From the look of the facade, it is difficult to imagine that the house is lofty, but this will become apparent when you take a look at the backside. But for now, stones in varied textures and sizes pair with white concrete and a pretty red roof for an enticing look. The open entrance door allows you to glimpse at the natural bounty behind the property through a large glass window.
The stone wall which creates a partition between the entrance door and terrace features a doorway for easy mobility between these areas. The front gardens are beautiful as well, with a large earthen vase lending a unique appeal.
Rich wooden elements unite with rugged and natural stones and a bold black ceiling to create a stunning and rustic entrance. A wooden bridge with iron railings leads you to the airy and stylish terrace.
Done up in wood, stone and rich tones of black, brown and tan, the living space is cosy and warm. Behind the rustic fireplace stands the glass-enclosed courtyard with a stone wall. Sliding doors on either side of the courtyard offer ample ventilation when left open.
A look at the courtyard from the staircase makes it evident that a beautiful interior garden has been planned in this space. White pebbles and lush green plants make for a refreshing nook in this house.
Rich wooden flooring and sleek beams on the ceiling make the dining area cosy and elegant. Tall glass windows offer a stunning view of the forested landscape behind the property, while sliding doors on the right lead you to the outdoor garden.
Smooth surfaces and a creative combination of burnt orange and cream make this spacious kitchen a lively space. Glass doors and windows allow natural light to stream in with ease, besides offering breathtaking views of the outdoors.
The library is richly lined with wood and features floor to ceiling shelves on either side. A sleek table with trendy chairs in the middle allow you to sit and enjoy books, while wall to wall glazing offers a delightful view of the backyard and verdant hills in the distance.
The loftiness of the villa becomes evident now, owing to its high stone foundation and multiple stories. All floors come with airy terraces and numerous windows so that the interiors stay fresh and bright at all times.
A long pool with crystal clear water adds to the luxury quotient of the backyard. Bounded by stones, it is a rustic getaway for tired souls. You can enjoy a refreshing dip here while soaking in the view of vibrant greenery.