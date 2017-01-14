A bright modern home that's artfully charming

Expanded and renovated by the architects at Eikplan Architecten BNA, this house is a contemporary, practical and stylish affair with spacious and sun-kissed interiors. It was extended to create a large and lofty kitchen which opens up to the backyard stylishly and features skylights to let the sun in without a hindrance. The roof has been revamped with new tiles, solar panels and chic dormer windows as well. The cabinets, staircase and furniture inside the house have been given a modern and appealing makeover too, to suit the needs of the present owners. A delightful backyard with a pool is an added bonus.
The combination of grey and white for the exterior looks timeless and classy. The sloping roof has been retiled, while the large metal frame at the entrance is a bold touch. Tall glass windows help sunlight to flood the interiors and allow residents to admire the landscaped green patches in front.
Sharp slopes, lines and angles define the extended backside of the house for a unique look. The stone structure framing the outdoor seating arrangement is a stylish and rustic touch here. And the pool invites you to take a cool dip.
From this vantage point, you can clearly admire the abundant glazing between the backyard and indoor kitchen. This lends a feeling of openness and airiness to the property. Large overhangs ensure comfortable shade on hot days, while the vibrant and playful cow figurine is an artistic addition.
A sleek wooden table and trendy black chairs make dining experiences stylish here. The large white planter with shrubs and the painting add colour to the smooth white walls, while lavish glazing offers a charming view of the outdoors.
The lofty and double-heighted aspect of the dining space has been used cleverly to introduce numerous skylights. This way, the interiors stay bathed in natural light during the day.
The dining elegantly merges with the living space behind the tall planter, as you can see from here. This open plan layout makes the home seem expansive and airy.
Lined with smooth and glossy white cabinets and shiny chrome appliances, the open kitchen seems fashionable and functional. The bold black countertop extends to act as a compact breakfast nook on the left, while floating glass shelves in the corner hold decorative items. The vibrant cow figurine adds spice to the grey and white environment.
Sleek and smooth cabinets in wood and white offer multiple storage options around the house. Equipped with very slim steel handles, they are a beauty!
White walls and light-hued wood come together to create a very trendy and minimalist staircase with recessed lights illuminating each step in the evening. The sleek steel railing is a modish touch, while small glass windows allow this space to stay naturally bright during daytime.
