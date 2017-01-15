5 delightfully modern Dutch houses

Netherlands is not just famed for its quaint windmills and gorgeous tulips. It is peppered with many beautiful houses with charming details. And the good news is that, new age architects and designers are creating modern houses which incorporate the beauty of traditional structures made with wood and bricks. Today, we will take you through 5 such residences which will leave you inspired for your own project.
Traditional materials such as black weather-boarded wall sections, red- tiled roofs and dark red bricks have been used to build this picturesque villa in a verdant setting. The property comprises of two similar and conventional volumes, with the garden sides opening up to nature through glass panels set in wooden frames. The glazing brings in lots of sunlight and keeps the interiors warm and cosy, besides offering awesome views. The rooms inside are functionally separate yet nicely connected for a feeling of openness. Credit for the house goes to the architects at Boks Architectuur.
Built on the bank of a river and in the middle of a lush landscape, this house coexists with ancient windmill huts and other old structures harmoniously. Solid white walls unite with a roof of zinc alloy for a quaint appeal, while the kitchen and dining opens up to the terrace through large glass doors. You can cook and dine while soaking in the gorgeous views outside.
This eco-friendly 1,400 square foot house features a very stylish glass facade offering 220 degree views of bountiful nature. The lavish glazing not only helps the inhabitants connect with nature, but also brings in natural light. A part of the backyard patio is shaded so that you can enjoy sunny days and cool nights without falling prey to heat or chills. The wooden structure looks traditional yet contemporary. Built from sustainable materials, the house features a concrete ground floor with underfloor heating, insulated and wooden first floor, solar panels and hardwood outer casings.
This large and impressive mansion wows with its thatched roof and dormer windows. Spotless white walls and glass windows in black metal frames hint at modernism, while bricks and timber keep the countryside flavour alive. The upper storey is partly clad in wood and looks warm, cozy, and traditional. A thatched roof is able to stand up to the worst weather conditions the United States and Canada can dish out. Commonwealth Roofing, thatched roof specialists who work in Canada and the U.S., says gravity carries rain and snow down the roof from each reed tip to the ones below & off the roof. Moisture typically does not absorb into the thatch layer more than 1 inch.
The simple form of this house has been given a splendid boost with the lavish floor to ceiling glazing on one side. It opens up the house to the stunning scenery surrounding it and lends lovely visual interest as well. The refreshing and spacious interiors visually merge with nature for a unique living experience.
Have we whet your appetite? Browse through our favourite home tours of 2016.