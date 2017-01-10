5 attic bedrooms to take your decor dreams to new heights

Hiding in your attic space and obscured by the boxes, there could be space for an inspiring bedroom. Attics can be transformed from dingy storage facilities into inspiring bedrooms. The dynamic architecture in the attic makes it a beautiful and overlooked room in your home. We want you to bring your dreams to new heights!

Today on homify we’ve got a list of 5 bedrooms that will inspire you to reconsider the attic as a magical place. We hope you’ll be inspired to create a new space in your home that's full of possibility. You can talk with professionals on homify to learn more about making the most of your attic. Let’s start our list and see how charming an attic bedroom can be…