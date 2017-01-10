5 attic bedrooms to take your decor dreams to new heights

Hiding in your attic space and obscured by the boxes, there could be space for an inspiring bedroom. Attics can be transformed from dingy storage facilities into inspiring bedrooms. The dynamic architecture in the attic makes it a beautiful and overlooked room in your home. We want you to bring your dreams to new heights!
Today on homify we’ve got a list of 5 bedrooms that will inspire you to reconsider the attic as a magical place. We hope you’ll be inspired to create a new space in your home that's full of possibility. You can talk with professionals on homify to learn more about making the most of your attic. Let’s start our list and see how charming an attic bedroom can be…
This attic bedroom is fun and glamourous. Skylights on the roof bring light into the space so that it’s hard to tell that you’re in the attic. There’s an ensuite bathroom which makes it the perfect suite for guests. Pale shades of grey and silver are soothing and relaxing. Check out the mirrored closet doors! You could take up one of these closets for extra storage. A monochromatic palette, skylights, and mirrors make the attic a beautifully livable space.
This attic is full of romance and intimacy. The beams and the dramatic slope of the roof create a warm and cavernous bedroom. We love the simple design with a bed right in the center of the room. It makes this attic a retreat meant for sleeping. Imagine waking up here late on a Sunday morning as the sunlight fills the voluminous room! Painted white features and neutral tones make this attic a peaceful place to spend the night.
This attic suite is simply charming. We love how the dramatic slope of the roof gives the room energy and zest. You could hang out in this attic space all year long and enjoy the comforts that only an attic space can bring. The bed is tucked behind the fireplace, giving it a cozy feel. Wide clerestory windows around the room provide views and natural light for the room. This attic creates a folksy and homespun vibe that we love.
Check out this attic bedroom with its dramatic lighting and heavy use of wood. The exposed wooden beams bring warmth and character to the small bedroom. Wood accents and geometric windows bring a strong sense of style. You could imagine yourself on a ski vacation in a chalet when you’re inside this attic! The attic seems to wrap you in a comforting hug and looks like a cozy place to sleep.
Finally, we end our list with the most inspiring and luxurious attic bedroom. This attic has everything! The white walls paired exquisitely with exposed wooden beams. A rich chocolate coloured dividing wall creates more privacy for the bedroom. Thick untreated wood floors bring a sense of rustic charm to the modern and luxurious room. We love the gorgeous windows up high that bring light inside but keep the attic private and secluded.
We hope you enjoyed our list of attic bedrooms! Attics are worthy of so much more than their designation as a storage locker.