This quaint home revels in the ordinary

This French house by the home builders at Pierre Bernard Creation brings you trendy interiors and a gorgeous backyard terrace to explore today. Done up with elegant neutral hues and sleek designs, the residence is stylish, comfy and very functional. Common areas integrate with each other conveniently without getting into each other’s way. And in-built storage solutions save space besides infusing the interiors with a contemporary feel. The wooden terrace in the backyard is perfect for enjoying family gatherings and pleasant weather, and allows the inhabitants to connect with nature easily.
The spacious living area features white walls and large glass windows set in black metal frames for a bright and contemporary look. You can admire the green lawn and trees in the distance, while sunlight floods the space generously. The furniture is comfortable, chic and promises relaxation, while lush indoor greens ensure freshness.
The wall accommodating the sleek and trendy fireplace is light grey in colour and offers subtle visual depth against the white environment. The position of the fireplace is such that all common areas receive sufficient warmth on cold evenings. From here, you can also see that the dining area enjoys large glass windows overlooking the garden.
Smooth, gleaming cabinets and soothing shades of white and beige make the open kitchen a great place to experiment with cuisine. Recessed lights on the ceiling and a sleek window allow the space to stay bright and cheerful. Minimalistic fixtures and modern appliances are the added attractions here.
Smooth and inbuilt closets in this passage make it a utilitarian space without eating up floor area. We also love how the sleek wall opening overlooking the kitchen on the other side has been used to fit in a glossy pedestal for the flower pot.
Natural wooden planks line the floor of the backyard terrace for a cosy and warm look. They add life to the white exterior walls and contrast the lush green grass as well. An L-shaped rattan sofa promises oodles of comfort, while sliding glass doors help in connecting the interiors with the outdoors.
From this vantage point too, the terrace looks expansive and perfect for outdoor barbeques, parties and limitless leisurely activities. Spherical white lamps light up to create magical evenings, while lush potted plants and some bright green planters add life to the setting.
