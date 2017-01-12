This beautiful Canadian home exudes a natural harmony

This contemporary open concept home harmonizes organically with its environment – a vegetation-rich landscape under the clear blue skies of Beamsville, Ontario. The exterior of the home features of blend of stucco, wood, and stone, providing a lovely companion for the natural materials features in the terraced garden. The architects from Lex Parker Design Consultants LTD have created an interior filled with calming neutral tones and creamy textures, dotted with stone and wood features that reflect the organic and earthy focus of the home.
The design of this home was intended to fit the slope of the property. The building maintains a low profile – although it's situated at the top of a small slope, the design of the home avoids an authoritarian look, instead opting for a humble, earthy appearance. The natural stone visible in the external chimney is an example of how the architects have used raw and natural materials to reflect the rocky escarpment upon which the home has been erected. At night, this terraced view becomes dramatic as LED path lights highlight the steps and silhouettes of trees.
A daytime view of the terraced slope reveals fresh white flowers on saplings, popping up amongst the shrubs that line the stone slab path. At the end of the garden trail sits a simple wooden trellis, instilling a classic cottage garden feel into the sophisticated design.
Closer to the home, this family enjoys access to several raised planters constructed of cedar beams that have been lined with a vapor barrier and insulation, with drip lines installed throughout. As the boxes vary in size and orientation, they create the feeling of a living maze as you wander through the wood chip path.
This welcoming foyer offers an ample space for coming and going, surrounded by natural decorative features. The water feature is a reflection of a larger water feature in the garden outside. In this design, water is pumped to the top slot and ripples down over the grooves in the laminated hevia wood planks like ripples on a pond. Behind, the foyer connects to the lower level behind a floating glass staircase railing.
This kitchen sits in a traditional location at the heart of the home, and offers a highly functional environment for someone who loves to cook. The contemporary design includes an open concept plan closely connected to the calming water feature in the foyer, but the kitchen space itself is utilitarian and well-equipped. Quartz countertops and cherry cabinets make for a high-quality pair, and a floating glass counter serves as an eating counter. Its rounded shape is mirrored by the ceiling above, creating an unexpected but enjoyable harmonious element between the ceiling and room.
This dining room has a unique shape, housed in a room that reflects a 6-sided gazebo. A pitched plank ceiling gives the room an extra lift, bringing a lofty feel to the space.
Cork floors provide a smooth and creamy surface for this neutral living room, which has been filled with natural tones and subdued colours. Large windows frame scenes from the exterior landscaping. The overall effect of this space is calming and familiar, making a lovely place to reestablish sense of grounding and connection to the Earth.
The headboard and floating end tables are constructed of cherry and hevia wood, carrying the millwork theme from the living room and kitchen into the master bedroom.
Much like the other rooms of this home, this master bathroom has a smooth, effortless atmosphere. The room has been finished in continuous and seamless acrylic stucco, covering the countertops, tub surround, back splash, shower stall, and walls in a rich creamy hue.