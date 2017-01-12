This beautiful Canadian home exudes a natural harmony

The design of this home was intended to fit the slope of the property. The building maintains a low profile – although it's situated at the top of a small slope, the design of the home avoids an authoritarian look, instead opting for a humble, earthy appearance. The natural stone visible in the external chimney is an example of how the architects have used raw and natural materials to reflect the rocky escarpment upon which the home has been erected. At night, this terraced view becomes dramatic as LED path lights highlight the steps and silhouettes of trees.