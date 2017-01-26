Breakfast bars: 6 beautiful options for your kitchen

It goes by various names – a breakfast table, breakfast nook, or breakfast bar – but no matter how it's referred to, this kitchen feature is undeniably comfortable and convenient! While for some, breakfast is a speedy occasion involving no more than a hurried cup of coffee, for many, breakfast is a cherished tradition – a daily phenomenon where time stops just long enough to enjoy a quiet breakfast routine before diving into another busy day.

For breakfast lovers everywhere, today's idea book invites you to explore the first meal of the day through various breakfast bar designs that provide a casual and convenient place to start the day off on the right foot!