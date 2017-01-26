This Ottawa home gets a note-worthy renovation

The boundaries imposed by small, enclosed rooms and low ceilings often get in the way of modern interior decorating dreams – however, in this example, the architects from Jane Thompson Architect in Ottawa have renovated the interior of an older home, redesigning the rooms while working within the space and size limitations common in midcentury layouts.

Some home renovations are dramatic reconstructions offering night and day differences. In contrast, this homify 360 tour explores a home renovation that fits within the boundaries of what many homeowners can home to achieve by updating the interiors of an older home. The results are still striking and dramatic, but the traditional character and layout of the home has been wonderfully preserved.