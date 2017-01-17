A magical home in an enchanted forest

In a lovely illustration of man meets nature , this surprising design shows the visual and emotional impact that can be made through the absence – rather than addition – of a fundamental unit of home construction: walls. This luxurious outdoor living room teeters on the invisible boundary between interior living space and the natural outside world, with little more than an abrupt end to the pavement to separate the spaces. This unusual design combines the luxury of a roaring fireplace, sophisticated white floor tile, and squishy sofa with the wild atmosphere that envelopes this home, allowing the residents to mingle freely with the fresh scent of pine and forest breeze.

Looking for a glamorous outdoor escape? Have a look at this ideabook: This poolside retreat will wash away your winter blues