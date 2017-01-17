This stylish home brings glamour to the countryside

This stylish modern family home is location on an expansive property spanning 172 acres (69 hectares) of Bluemont, Virginia. Resting on a portion of the land that is divided between forest and meadow, this brand new home built by the architects from Cunningham Quill Architects enjoys a spacious clearing, occupying 18 acres (7 hectares) at the north end of the site. With a breathtaking natural panorama surrounding the home, the building has been designed with windows on all sides of the home, with the living room attaining views to a nearby pond.

Everything about this design is fresh, crisp, and sophisticated – with an infinity pool, office, exercise room, pool house, and four bedrooms, this home is a fine example of absolutely luxurious country living.