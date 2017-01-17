This stylish home brings glamour to the countryside

This stylish modern family home is location on an expansive property spanning 172 acres (69 hectares) of Bluemont, Virginia. Resting on a portion of the land that is divided between forest and meadow, this brand new home built by the architects from Cunningham Quill Architects enjoys a spacious clearing, occupying 18 acres (7 hectares) at the north end of the site. With a breathtaking natural panorama surrounding the home, the building has been designed with windows on all sides of the home, with the living room attaining views to a nearby pond.
Everything about this design is fresh, crisp, and sophisticated – with an infinity pool, office, exercise room, pool house, and four bedrooms, this home is a fine example of absolutely luxurious country living.
Some homes make a humble first impression; this one clearly does not! This family home greets the eye with a long stone path leading through a beautifully green yard, ending at the threshold of a structure glowing with friendly golden light. This garden path also suggests a high degree of movement and energy around the home as the path branches out to connect the outdoor dining spaces on both sides of the structure as well.
Despite its large size, this home (and its pool house, which lies to the right of the main structure) has been built to maintain a low profile by using a flat roof that doesn't attempt to overwhelm its surroundings.
To the side of the grand entrance lies the pool and pool house, with even more outdoor dining space available on the sun deck. The infinity pool is oriented for viewing down the slope that leads up to the home, with wildflowers blooming cheerfully in the summer.
This living room has been designed to provide as much sunlight and natural views as possible, with windows surrounding the space on three sides. The fireplace is comforting but not overwhelming, resting quietly with a low-profile design under a neutral wooden mantle. Decor has been kept neutral, with subdued beige tones dominating the colour theme, which allows the spotlight to move beyond the windows to to the real protagonist of this room: the outdoors.
Similar to the living room, this romantic dining room has been designed with the views in mind, serving as a friendly greeting space between the indoors and out as guests enter the home through the tall glass doors at the end of the room.
This modern stair design maintains a sense of security through strong metal bannisters while using a floating design to open up the stairway to natural light. High ceilings on the ground floor call for a staircase longer than the standard 14 steps, and the strong vertical lines in the bannister serve to further emphasize the added height of this sleek staircase.
In a house where space limitations imposed by neighboring homes do not exist, these architects have included a generous bathroom space, with a hallway connecting various bathroom features. Frosted glass has been used to allow light into the bathroom space while maintaining privacy – a fresh, bright teal adds an appropriately watery finish to this glossy and glamorous bathroom area!
This well-equipped kitchen has been designed for someone who loves to cook! Open shelving makes it easy to access materials on either side of the stove unit (where you'll find two separate ovens below a luxuriously large stovetop and industrial-style vent!). In the center of the room, a large kitchen island provides ample workspace, with another open shelving unit suspended above for easy-access storage.
