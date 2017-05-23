This cozy Canadian cottage will warm your heart

In this tour, you'll explore a home that, in many ways, is the epitome of a cottage: quaint, nostalgic, and cheerful, this family home offers a living space that prioritizes the comforts of quiet family life over flashy modern features. Unit 7 Architecture – the Winnepeg-based architects behind this project – focus on creating living spaces that are functional, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing, and this home certainly fits the bill! Its spaces are communicative and friendly and its materials are simple and sturdy. It's easy to see how any family could feel right at home in this cheerful and comforting space!
This home greets visitors with an iconic stone path, creating an Earthy and established environment from the very beginning. Stone walls contribute to a historically-inspired theme, even though this is a new construction. Latticework and a friendly wooden porch add to the traditional look. It's clear that a practical, familiar design aesthetic has influenced the structure and materials of this home.
Half of this home's appeal lies outside of its walls: this friendly wooden porch offers ample space for enjoying time with friends and family under the shade of the surrounding trees. The wooden porch acts as an extension of the wooden-clad home, creating a natural environment that uses a neutral backdrop to make the bursts of colour from flowering plants ever the more beautiful. Lanterns on the picnic table give the impression that this porch is home to gatherings that stretch on into the evenings, when stars are visible in the Winnipeg sky overhead.
The interiors of the home refrain from glamour and ostentation, instead opting for a layout and materials that conjure up a more humble, traditional image. Throughout this space, practically-placed lights cast a hazy glow across the creamy walls and ceiling, and the presence of an antique chair and dresser give the impression that this room has an interesting story to tell.
In another example of simple, timeless interior decor, this second bedroom is arranged in a traditionally symmetrical layout. However, even in this nostalgia-filled room, modern convenience has not been overlooked! A large closet clearly establishes this bedroom as belonging to the 21st century, as do the wide double-doors and window that create a friendly and well-lit entrance to the room.
The living room takes chalet-style appeal, with an assortment of furniture serving distinct functions all nestled cozily under the same lofty ceiling. Once again, the designers show that this design is not intended to be showy, as a utilitarian chandelier resembling a wagon wheel hangs nonchalantly above neutral, downplayed furniture. Here, you find features made with traditional techniques, like the wicker chair and woven basket lampshade, as well as furniture designs that are sturdy and solid, like the large wooden coffee table. Paintings propped up on a small railing give off an appropriately casual vibe while adding a splash of energetic colour and pattern to the room. All around, this space is busy but not overwhelming, filled with just enough furniture to create a comfortable, lived-in atmosphere.
This highly unique wall covering deserves a closer look – lining the lower half of the living room, you find an array of natural wooden beams stacked side by side, bringing with them a rustic, log cabin aesthetic.
In this last view of the living room, you can witness the glorious combination of multiple types of wood under the same roof! Most of the wooden designs included in this interior scheme have been left free of paint, showing off their natural textures and hues. Combined with the sturdy stone mantle, the wooden walls, floor, and furniture establish an organic and natural feeling that characterizes this familiar, down-to-Earth living space.
