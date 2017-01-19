A historic house gets a gorgeous glossy addition

A first glance at this unique project will have you classifying this home as a manifestation of modern architecture, when in fact the inspiration and foundation of this home is of historical origin. The architects from 28 Grad Architektur who were behind this renovation project undertook the task of transforming a historic multi-family home into a spacious single-family home while preserving the historic character of the original building, dating from 1921. With about 2,500 square feet of living space, this residential building has been transformed from a large building with many small rooms into a large building with very few, very large rooms. A contemporary glass structure adds even more open, sunlit space to the family home, acting as a transparent addition that still permits unobstructed viewing and enjoyment of the home's historical base.
The primary design element of this renovation is the central entrance and its facade. The innovative addition of a glass chamber creates the space and functionality that the family requires without altering or dismantling any part of the traditional brick facade found behind the shell of the glass chamber. This contemporary addition creates a bright, sunlight atrium that is used to create a lighter, open atmosphere within the home. This glass addition also permits the family to enjoy the spacious garden that extends in front of the home.
The new glass entrance to the home is lofty and uplifting, a space that exudes the feeling of optimism and potential. A laid-back reclining chair reflects the relaxing atmosphere in this sunny, natural space.
See how cleverly these architects have preserved the original character of the historic home – from inside the glass atrium, it's easy to appreciate the structure and texture of the original brick building. In fact, the modern frame has been designed to echo the shape and dimensions of the established building, following the same angles found in the window and roof above.
To either side of the glass addition, the architects have added an extension of interior space, with the brick walls demarcating the original boundaries of the home. This addition houses a dining room table that sits next to a large sliding glass panel, creating a hybrid indoor/outdoor picnic area. This unique room establishes a natural transition between indoor and outdoor space.
The interiors of this home have been designed with efficiency and functionality in mind – a no-frills approach has been taken here, as evidenced by the sleek metallic surfaces, simple rectangular shapes, and evenly distributed appliances.
Throughout the home, the architects have taken care to open up the spaces as much as possible, establishing a more streamlined and open layout for better mobility and communication through the interior rooms of the home. This staircase hallway has been opened up by the inclusion of glass panels, while its solid, dense design keeps the feature feeling grounded.
The exterior of the home displays its original historic character, but the interior of the home has been significantly modified to include many modern features, of which this fireplace is a prime example. This innovative design allows two rooms to enjoy access to the fireplace. The addition of this feature creates a warm, friendly dialogue between interior spaces, which serves to soften the cool, utilitarian feeling established by the grey colour palette and minimalist furniture design.
Never has a grey colour scheme looked so playful! Most of this home's interiors have been designed with a minimalist, utilitarian aesthetic, but the designers who created this room have added just enough cheerfulness to create an appropriate environment for a small child. The sophistication of grey walls and floors has been overtaken by a fresh, upbeat interplay of green and blue, with a sweet wall mural adding to the sheltered feeling of the corner crib.