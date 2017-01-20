Relish this rehabilitated Art Deco home in Hamilton, Ont.

This unique restored home, nicknamed The Hambly House after its original owner Jack Hambly, is one of only a handful of Art Moderne houses that can be found throughout the province of Ontario. Located in Hamilton, this stylish home speaks strongly of a specific design era, characterized by Art Deco features such as a flat roof, archetypal curved corner, speed-striped stucco walls, and a nautical-inspired aesthetic (including an iconic porthole window). The home that you'll see in this tour is the result of a labour of love, as the most recent inhabitants purchased the home in a dire state of disrepair, with the intention of rehabilitating it. The architects from DPAI Architecture Inc describe the process of planning the home's rehabilitation:

The house was purchased in dire condition in 2013 by new owners who wanted not only to rehabilitate the house but also to reimagine it. They recognized the opportunity to connect with their new neighbours through the process and product of the design by holding regular, open dialogue with their community from the project’s conception. They were also able to maintain a closely collaborative approach with the architects, construction managers, builders and consultants.

The result of this rehabilitation project is a bold, spirited house filled with a lighthearted sense of playfulness. The interior decor displays an affinity for funky mod and retro design, with the interior renovations attempting to highlight the home's unique historical character rather than disrupt it.