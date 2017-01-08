Top 5: Cool Canadian homes and tips to maintain yours

It's the end of the first week of 2017 and boy, Canada's in deep freeze! It's no wonder a beautiful ski chalet in Ontario attracted the most reads. The rest of you are clearly mulling spring renovations as our features on home maintenance, plumbing tips and a cool patio reno also topped our list. The final spot goes to a house on B.C.'s Gulf Islands – the warmest spot in Canada this week. Now get bundled up, warm and enjoyed the read.
For the winter-loving family that owns this chalet at Devil's Glen Ski Resort, a getaway where everyone can gather year round was important. The chalet has been in the family many years. In fact, the original building was constructed by the current owner's father.
When it came time to update and expand the chalet, the family and their architects, BLDG Workshop Inc. based in Toronto, wanted to be true to the original structure and the unique mountainside site. The result of the renovation is a modern structure that blends old and new and has plenty of space for current and future generations.
It's always good to have a number of reliable home professionals on hand for when your home maintenance gets over your head, from plumbers to landscapers. Still, it doesn't hurt to have some knowledge about your own affairs, especially when it comes to the pipes that run through your walls! There may be water-related issues that you can detect, assess, and solve yourself, by learning more about your home plumbing. Begin with ourhandy tips.
Being responsible for a home is no simple matter. You are charged with making decisions and doing tasks which, although tedious, will benefit you in the long run. In this guide, you'll find 15 tips for running a successful household so you can focus on enjoying the beauty of your home and its inhabitants!
This custom-designed home, built on Salt Spring Island, has a sleek modern look with cedar wood accents. Architects at Linwood Homes created a striking home for their clients that suits the West Coast lifestyle. It’s a home that reflects and complements the natural beauty of British Columbia.
The porch of a house is very important when it comes to making a wonderful impression, but it is often overlooked. But that is not what happened with this project rendered by the flooring experts at Phu Bortnowski. This porch has not just enhanced the visual appeal of the beautiful house, but is a very functional space for cherishing happy moments with loved ones on mellow afternoons.