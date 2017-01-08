Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: Cool Canadian homes and tips to maintain yours

M. Martins M. Martins
Modern Home on the Gulf Islands, Linwood Green Homes Linwood Green Homes Modern houses Concrete Grey
It's the end of the first week of 2017 and boy, Canada's in deep freeze!  It's no wonder a beautiful ski chalet in Ontario attracted the most reads. The rest of you are clearly mulling spring renovations as our features on home maintenance, plumbing tips and a cool patio reno also topped our list. The final spot goes to a house on B.C.'s Gulf Islands – the warmest spot in Canada this week. Now get bundled up, warm and enjoyed the read.

1. This Canadian reno creates a getaway home for generations

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern houses
BLDG Workshop Inc.

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

For the winter-loving family that owns this chalet at Devil's Glen Ski Resort, a getaway where everyone can gather year round was important. The chalet has been in the family many years. In fact, the original building was constructed by the current owner's father.

When it came time to update and expand the chalet, the family and their architects, BLDG Workshop Inc. based in Toronto, wanted to be true to the original structure and the unique mountainside site. The result of the renovation is a modern structure that blends old and new and has plenty of space for current and future generations.

2. ​17 secrets a plumber will never tell you

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom Bathrooms.com BathroomBathtubs & showers
Bathrooms.com

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom

Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com

It's always good to have a number of reliable home professionals on hand for when your home maintenance gets over your head, from plumbers to landscapers. Still, it doesn't hurt to have some knowledge about your own affairs, especially when it comes to the pipes that run through your walls! There may be water-related issues that you can detect, assess, and solve yourself, by learning more about your home plumbing. Begin with ourhandy tips.

3. 15 things smart homeowners do every year

Living Room Tailored Living Interiors Modern living room Interior designer,interior design,window seat,bespoke sofa,bespoke tables
Tailored Living Interiors

Living Room

Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

Being responsible for a home is no simple matter. You are charged with making decisions and doing tasks which, although tedious, will benefit you in the long run. In this guide, you'll find 15 tips for running a successful household so you can focus on enjoying the beauty of your home and its inhabitants!

4. B.C. Proud: A modern home on the Gulf Islands

Modern design with panel siding. Linwood Green Homes Modern houses Concrete Grey modern,fiber-cement,panel siding,grey,cedar
Linwood Green Homes

Modern design with panel siding.

Linwood Green Homes
Linwood Green Homes
Linwood Green Homes

This custom-designed home, built on Salt Spring Island, has a sleek modern look with cedar wood accents. Architects at Linwood Homes created a striking home for their clients that suits the West Coast lifestyle. It’s a home that reflects and complements the natural beauty of British Columbia.

5. DIY porch

TARAS DREWNIANY. REALIZACJA W PIOTRKOWIE TRYBUNALSKIM, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

The porch of a house is very important when it comes to making a wonderful impression, but it is often overlooked. But that is not what happened with this project rendered by the flooring experts at Phu Bortnowski. This porch has not just enhanced the visual appeal of the beautiful house, but is a very functional space for cherishing happy moments with loved ones on mellow afternoons.

