This gorgeous home proves it's all in the details

Today, we are going to explore a detached modern-style home, designed with neutral colours and materials. Designed by professionals In2Home, we will also see how the interior of the home takes on new life with gorgeous details, artwork and design.

The idea behind this project was to create a spacious interior that opens up onto the beautiful surroundings. We will also see how personality and charm have been injected into the design and decor.

As we explore this home, we will discover that wood and stone are a perfect match and see how neutral colours allow graphics and tones to take centre stage.

Are you ready for a tour?