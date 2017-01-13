10 kitchens to delight your inner chef

In the past, kitchens were usually separated from the rest of the living space in houses because they were smoky and sometimes reserved for just the help.

Kitchens these days are integrated into the home. In fact, it is no longer a space that is segregated. The kitchen now communicates with the other rooms and is more compact, modern and stylish.

Today, a well-planned kitchen is a must-have, with every available space utilized to the maximum.

Today at homify, we deliver 10 gorgeous kitchens that are a delight to cook in. Each features built-in ovens that are essential if you want to save space.

