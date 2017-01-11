This upcycled family home delights and inspires

If you're into thrift store finds and vintage shopping then you will love this home! The REFIT house belongs to an Argentine biologist who wanted their home to reflect their love of the environment. Bringing sustainability into everyday life, architects designed the home from recycled materials.
The home is built with reclaimed materials as if they found treasures at a flea market. Inside we will see boho and shabby-chic design that creates a warm family home with high spirits. We love the fun kitchen and the comfortable loft design of the home. Let’s start our tour now and be inspired to reduce, reuse, and recycle!
A teal shipping container complements the recycled brick facade of the home. The modest front door and long window on the second level were both reclaimed from another home. The diversity of materials in the home gives it a casual feel that we love!
The back of the house is built out of recycled wood planks. Dark staining gives the wood a rustic fee. From the back, the house resembles a boho California inspired beach house! A covered terrace makes it easy to get some fresh air anytime. Plants climb on the terrace and grow in terracotta plants. They give the house a warm and homey tropical vibe.
This lounge looks like it was pulled from the brochure of a romantic bed and breakfast in a tropical locale. Check out the platform that accommodates a mattress. The result is a cozy nook that’s perfect for lounging. The warm recycled wood and bricks in the room bring earthy texture that soothes and relaxes. We could take a book and a cup of tea over here and never come back!
The home is built in a loft style that accommodates 3 bedrooms in total. Having a home arranged like this keeps the home feeling open and connected. The light fixture hanging in the center of the room looks like a charming flea-market find! A double height ceiling means that there’s an airy feel that helps to lighten up the home.
A darling children’s room has enough space for sleep and play! The whimsical feel of the design fits with the house perfectly. Fairy lights and a play tent instantly add boho charm to the space. What kid wouldn’t want to have this bedroom?
Next to the kid’s room is this cute kitchen. It’s a fun space thanks to the chalkboard painted wall and the fresh green tones. Above the kitchen, we can see the bright blue of the shipping container addition. We love the little breakfast bar space along the counter. It looks like a great place to spend a weekend morning with coffee and a lazy breakfast!
The home is perfect for lovers of the shabby chic look. The mishmash of materials in the home is in perfect view here. Check out the dresser at the center of the room. Looks just like a vintage furniture store find! The windows and framing were all pre-loved in another house and find a new home here. The space is full of natural light that reflects the recycled beauty of the house.
Let’s end our tour in the kitchen and take a closer look. The space is modest and quaint with reused appliances and fixtures. Green bottle glass lights above the counter bring a unique ambiance. The rustic touches in the kitchen make it wonderfully homey. It’s a perfect kitchen to fit with the rest of the boho and shabby-chic home!
Thanks for taking a tour of the REFIT house with us! We hope you're inspired to do some upcycling of your own.