This upcycled family home delights and inspires

If you're into thrift store finds and vintage shopping then you will love this home! The REFIT house belongs to an Argentine biologist who wanted their home to reflect their love of the environment. Bringing sustainability into everyday life, architects designed the home from recycled materials.

The home is built with reclaimed materials as if they found treasures at a flea market. Inside we will see boho and shabby-chic design that creates a warm family home with high spirits. We love the fun kitchen and the comfortable loft design of the home. Let’s start our tour now and be inspired to reduce, reuse, and recycle!