10 unforgettable wood-rich houses

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Wood has enduring charm. That’s why we still delight in using it to build and decorate our homes! Today we’ll take a look at 10 unforgettable homes that use wood in their design. These homes show us the natural beauty and versatility of wood. Whether you want a wood cabin or want to bring more wood to your home, we’re sure you’ll be inspired by our list. Wood can connect us with nature and keep us grounded. Since it’s renewable and sustainable, we see wood design being a big part of our future. Let’s start our list now!

1. Dark mystery

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Surrounded by birch trees, this home built with a dark wood facade has an air of mystery. The use of both diagonal and horizontal wood planks creates a dynamic look. We love the two-tone look of the facade. Even though wood is a classic building material, it can be used to create a modern and edgy designs.

2. Chill sophistication

SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern houses
Joao Morgado – Architectural Photography

SilverWoodHouse

Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado – Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography

This home uses wood in its exterior design to contrast with its white facade and set the mood for a chill space. Diagonally arranged planks of wood elongate the home and give it an elegant appearance. The terrace and pool-side deck are also built of the same wood planks. We love the clever placement of wood to frame the plot of grass and the tree by the pool! This is an unforgettable wood design.

3. Quick fix

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Modern houses
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

This home is built from a series of pre-fab units. This lets you get a home in less time than traditional on-site construction. Pre-fab builds mean that you don’t have to disturb the surrounding forest to build your home. They’re a sustainable solution for the future

4. Featuring cedar

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

This modern home features the full and robust beauty of red cedar in its design. The wood contrasts beautifully with the black and white features of the home. Check out the garage door! Wood gives your home instant refinement. Connect with professionals on homify today if you want a look like this in your home. 

5. Fire-engine red

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Commercial spaces Schools
GAAPE – ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE – ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Even when the natural beauty of wood is covered up in paint the result is still stunning! Check out this home that’s fire-engine red! Wood take paint colours and gives them richness and depth. Painting is also a great way to reclaim an older wood facade. This house really stands out from the block.

6. Modern cabin

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)

NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)

Wood has been used to build cabins for generations. Now cabins can have a modern look while staying true to their roots! Locations next to forests and wooded areas look especially great with wood exteriors. The raised platform of the house makes you feel like you’re in the treetops!

7. Sublime interiors

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Interiors look great when they’re done up in wood. This bedroom, wrapped in wood,  looks handsome and classy. Wood doesn’t have to be limited to furniture or flooring. Wood panels in the ceiling and walls bring warmth and cosiness. This room combines different shades of wood to create a unique sense of style.

8. Glamorous

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

This chalet inspired living room uses light to showcase the natural beauty of the wood. Exposed beams and a slanted roof proudly display the architecture of the home. The result is a cosy and glamorous living space. We love the fireplace in this home! It goes great with the chalet vibe.

9. Attic

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bedroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

This romantic attic bedroom shows off the softer side of wood. A skylight brings light inside to brighten up the deeply slanted room. Drapes and soft grey tones play up the mild and gentle quality of the wood in this room. Gorgeous! For more attic bedroom ideas, check out our feature on 5 attic bedrooms to take your dreams to new heights.

10. Whitewash

FANQUEIROS, José Adrião Arquitectos José Adrião Arquitectos Walls
José Adrião Arquitectos

José Adrião Arquitectos
José Adrião Arquitectos
José Adrião Arquitectos

Finally, we end our tour by visiting a home where the have whitewashed their wood interior. The room is bright and resplendent. Even when bleached out by paint the charm of the wood shines through.

We hope you enjoyed our list of unforgettable wood homes! Want more home inspiration? Check out our feature on a gorgeous home that redefines beach house.

A modern family home with all the bells and whistles
Which wood home feature did you like the most?

