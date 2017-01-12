Post-holiday declutter: 5 things to toss now

Oosouji is a Japanese word that is translated literally into English as big cleaning . This term is used to refer to the annual ritual of de-cluttering, cleaning, and simplifying your home that Japanese families traditionally undertake on or around New Year's Eve. The process involves meticulously cleaning any mindless clutter that has accumulated throughout the year, carefully removing objects that no longer bring value into the residents' lives and reorganizing objects in order to bring a greater sense of order and efficiency to the living space.

Over the holidays, things at home tend to fall out of routine as families go on vacations, host out-of-town guests, and go out of their way to celebrate the holidays in a special way. After the festivities, motivation to clean up is in short supply, as it's much easier to let things fall to the wayside as you extend the relaxed holiday feeling into January. If you're not sure where to start when it comes to the overwhelming post-holiday clean up, here's a list of five simple items to help you begin your own oosouji after all of the holiday hullaballoo.