This one-of-a-kind home echoes the majesty of B.C's coast

The west coast of Canada is home to a different style of architecture than in the rest of the country. Influenced by the mountains, forest and ocean, homes are governed by a respect for and connection to the surrounding environment. Construction is often modern with clean lines and lots of glass. But it also incorporates materials native to the area, like wood and stone.

This approach aligns exactly with the philosophy at Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture. The firm gives careful consideration to sustainability and timber use. Over more than 25 years of practice in the Lower Mainland and mountains, islands and valleys of British Columbia, the firm has adopted a design approach that works with site, local materials, climate and the objectives of their clients.