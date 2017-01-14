A run-down house gets a big bright overhaul

There is nothing more satisfying than witnessing a run down and decrepit house transformed into something quite beautiful, which is why we are delighted to take you to London to tour a praise-worthy renovation.
Design professionals Lambert & Sons preformed a miracle here today, showing us just how much potential can be lured out of an old home with a little creativity. in the world of decor and design. We will also get a chance to explore the after images and see just how beautiful and stylish this home after the transformation is.
Perhaps you'll even learn some modern tips and tricks for your own house.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can see how this home was run down and dilapidated. It looks like a dump site or a construction area. It's very difficult to imagine living here!
Located in Tantallon Road, this home seems to have no potential.
We can also see how there is limited space available, which means that the designers were truly going to need to be innovative and strategic in their approach to this renovation.
While we get little glimpse into the original beauty of the home, we can see that it hasn't been taken care of or maintained in quite some time. The garden is ruined and the home itself looks like it could be inhabited by ghosts.
This is a wonderful reminder of how important it is to care and maintain your home, including the exterior space. Your home should receive a new paint job every few years and the garden should be watered and cared for. It's also a good idea to fix any cracks as and when they appear as well as any leaks or breaks.
You don't want to end up with a home that looks like this!
The home has been completely transformed, taking on a modern, Scandinavian design. There is a beautiful and seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces thanks to the large glass sliding doors. This opens the living area up and allows it to spill out onto a beautiful, wooden terrace.
The designers used very earthy, raw materials here, including brick and wood. This merges together a very modern design with some sophisticated yet rustic elements.
If we head into the home, we can see how the designers have worked with the space available to them with innovation and creativity.
They've opted for an open plan design, ensuring that the home looks spacious and expansive. They've also ensured that there is plenty of natural light. Not only have they installed as many glass windows and doors as possible, but they've also inserted skylights in the ceiling. This creates a very homely and bright interior design.
The kitchen is a gorgeous display of a modern, minimalist and sleek room.
With a small space available, the designers have created plenty of storage space throughout the home, allowing for items to be stored neatly out of sight. This is a wonderful tip!
Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes for inspiration for your own home.
The light colours used throughout also enhance the natural light that streams through. White walls and furniture paired with light wooden floors are always a great choice!
In this room, we can see how the space has been restored but the designers have kept some of the original fittings and features including the beautiful bay window and the high ceilings as well as the original fireplace.
This is a great example of how tradition and modernity can collide, resulting in an exquisite home.
Don't be afraid to mix old and new!
From this angle, we can see how the home spills out onto the gorgeous terrace. Even though the home is in the middle of the city, the wooden flooring and the beautiful trees allow the residents to feel like they are apart of nature.
Wood is always a great material for a terrace, as it is durable, warm and earthy. An outdoor area like this also extends the living area, creating more interactive and social spaces. This makes the home seem even bigger.
Can you believe this is the same outdoor area that we saw in the first image?
