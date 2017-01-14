A cottage-style home you'd love to live in

Today, we are going to visit the sweetest little house that you'll ever see, designed by prefab professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag.

This modern home is energy efficient and functional, but doesn't compromise on trend or style. It also combines tradition with modernity.

As we explore renderings of this home, you'll also see how beautiful the facade is as well as how natural materials have been incorporated throughout the design. Natural light also plays a huge role throughout.

Let's take a look!