A cottage-style home you'd love to live in

Today, we are going to visit the sweetest little house that you'll ever see, designed by prefab professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag.
This modern home is energy efficient and functional, but doesn't compromise on trend or style. It also combines tradition with modernity.
As we explore renderings of this home, you'll also see how beautiful the facade is as well as how natural materials have been incorporated throughout the design. Natural light also plays a huge role throughout.
Let's take a look!
The stunning composition of the facade features a half-timbered wall structure as well as square, rectangle and triangle shapes. This works in harmony with the white walls and the large glass windows and doors. These windows and doors allow natural light to flow into the interior space.
This section of the home spills out onto a gorgeous wooden terrace. Here the designers have furnished it with beautiful and durable sofas, chairs and tables.
The terrace works in harmony with the beautiful and lush garden, which is neatly manicured.
The front of the house is slightly more private than the back of the house, but it still features plenty of windows, allowing light to flow into the home.
The front garden leads up to a small front porch, with a wooden front door. Pot plants create a very sweet and charming look and feel. A roof also extends over the entrance, ensuring that guests, family and friends are protected from the weather conditions as they wait for the door to be answered.
In this image, we can see how the roof features skylights throughout, ensuring that natural light streams into the interior spaces. Natural light is an important part of modern design, creating light, bright and spacious areas. Skylights are a wonderful way to achieve this without compromising on privacy or security.
We can also see how the designers have created a constant connection between the interior and exterior spaces. The upper level spills out onto a little balcony while the lower level opens up onto the terrace. This makes the home feel that much bigger and more spacious.
The interior of the house is just as impressive and sweet as the exterior. It features neutral tones, natural materials and warmth and earthy colours.
The living room features a gorgeous, charcoal black wall that holds a fireplace. This works in harmony with the light wooden floors and the white walls. A stone facade in the corner of the room brings another form of raw material to the space.
The designers have gone for simple furniture with a few decorative touches that make this space cozy and appealing. Cushions bring a touch of colour to the room too!
The dining room is an excellent example of how less is more. The space is simple and practical, with a funky light that hangs over the table. This brings functional design to the space.
The grey tones are very elegant, while the soft transparent curtains provide this space with some privacy and shade.
A simple piece of artwork has been placed in the area, bringing some personality and charm to the room. Tasteful and classic!
In this image, we can see how the rooms all flow into one another thanks to the open plan design. This creates a very social and interactive family home and gives the impression of space.
You'll also notice that except for the few pieces of decor and artwork, only the most functional of items are on display. This makes for a very functional, practical and well-organized home!
We end off our tour of this sweet, little home in the kitchen. Thanks to the large glass windows, it features panoramic views of the surrounds. It's also very light and bright.
The kitchen opens up onto the rest of the living area, but is subtly separated by a little breakfast bar. This is a great addition to any small kitchen, creating a more casual meeting point for the family. The kids can sit here while mom or dad cook up a storm.
This sweet little home is a wonderful example of functionality and style.